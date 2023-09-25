Seattle Seahawks Instant Reaction: Walker shines in Week 3 win

The Seattle Seahawks are in the win column for the second time in as many weeks, taking down the Carolina Panthers 37-27 at home Sunday to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Seattle Seahawks 37, Carolina Panthers 27: Big Plays | Recap | Stats

Right after the game, Stacy Rost of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy checked in from the Lumen Field press box with her instant reaction to the victory. See what she had to say below, plus a couple extra reactions from around the station, and tune in to Bump and Stacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for even more analysis on the Hawks’ win.

Stacy Rost – Bump and Stacy

For a second week, the Seahawks were short starters on the offensive line (this time three!) yet managed to drop at least 30 points. Granted, this offensive performance was less efficient than Week 2 — all first half points against Carolina were via field goals — but they got the job done thanks to a much more solid second half.

The biggest playmaker? Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns and more yards than any other rusher has had against the Panthers defense this year.

Seahawks beat Panthers: Carroll on what’s good, still needs work

Yes, the Panthers lost starting linebacker Shaq Thompson last week, so there were opportunities for a big day on the ground. But Walker did more than just that; he had receptions of 36 and 18 yards, plus a key block on Noah Fant’s catch to take Seattle inside the four-yard line on a touchdown drive.

He met the moment, and so did the Seahawks after a slow start.

Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob & Seahawks Radio Network

Brock Huard – Brock and Salk

That Hawks game was exactly what Seattle fans needed to flush the Rangers’ sweep of the Mariners away.

The Seahawks fed off the 12s and won the line of scrimmage in a way the 2013 Hawks in attendance were proud of. Take away the second half of the Week 1 loss to the Rams, and the Hawks’ offense has put itself in scoring position on 19 of 25 drives this year. Incredible!

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• A weak spot last year, Seahawks’ run D much improved so far

• Pete Carroll reflects on Seahawks’ ‘marvelous’ Super Bowl 48 team

• Salk: 4 ways Wagner’s Seahawks return is an unmitigated success

• Bump’s Breakdown: How Fant and Lockett came up big

• Huard: ‘So curious’ to see where Seattle Seahawks play Jamal Adams