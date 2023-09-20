Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ J.P. Crawford homers, celebrates by petting dog

Sep 19, 2023, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a home run on Sept. 19, 2023. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

If there’s one thing J.P. Crawford has shown during this Seattle Mariners season, it’s that he loves hitting home runs.

Seattle Mariners beat A’s 7-2, inch within 1/2 game of AL West lead

On Tuesday night, Crawford was able to enjoy the feeling of hitting a dinger for a career-high 16th time, adding an exclamation point in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 7-2 win over the Athletics.

But if there’s one thing we’ve known about Crawford for years now, it’s that he’s an animal lover off the field. To be more precise, he’s a big fan of huskies, as he owns a few himself.

Somehow, someway, those two things came together in Oakland.

Not long after Crawford drilled his homer on Tuesday night, cameras on the ROOT Sports Northwest TV broadcast found him in the photo well near the Mariners dugout. And he wasn’t alone.

That’s right. A husky was on the field during the game, and there was no way that dog was getting away without some pets from the Mariners shortstop.

Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith understood the situation – and the inevitability that Crawford would gravitate to the dog once he saw it.

“There’s a dog on the field, and it’s a husky,” Goldsmith said, with a maybe a hint of Ron Burgandy in his voice. “We’ve lost J.P. for the rest of the game. Scott, go to your bench. Nothing else matters right now. J.P. has found a husky in Oakland Coliseum.”

The Scott that Goldsmith referred to would be Mariners manager Scott Servais, and he was likely pretty understanding of Crawford’s departure from the dugout as he might be the biggest dog fan of any of the Mariners. Just last week, he and his wife Jill played a big role in organizing Pints for Paws, a fundraising event attended by several of the team’s dog owners at Queen Anne Beer Hall that benefited rescue organizations in eastern Washington. For more on that, read this article from MyNorthwest.

The Mariners will wrap up their three-game set against the A’s in Oakland at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app. Coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to hear Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Which big bats could Mariners get in offseason? Morosi says to watch for trades
Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Talks play role in needed win
Rowland-Smith: What stands out with Mariners’ Cal Raleigh

Team: mariners
197
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, September 20 @ 12:37 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Light Rain Likely then Mostly Sunny
High 64° | Low 48°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Athletics today at 12:37pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

Mike Salk

Salk: Who do Mariners need to step up during intense final stretch?

The Seattle Mariners are about to start the most intense 10 days of baseball they have seen in ages. So who do the M's need to see the best out of?

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas...

The Associated Press

Mariners beat A’s 7-2, inch within 1/2 game of AL West lead

J.P. Crawford homered in the ninth inning and Jarred Kelenic hit a pair of RBI singles to support Luis Castillo’s eighth consecutive winning decision, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 7-2.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Pete Alonso...

Brent Stecker

Which big bats could Mariners get in offseason? Watch for trades

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi breaks down why the Seattle Mariners will be in a good spot to go after big bats on the trade market this winter.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Talks play role in needed win

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais was busy with talks to players on Monday who went on to come up big in their 5-0 win over the A's.

16 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

The Associated Press

Woo leads Mariners in 5-0 win over A’s to gain ground in AL race

Seattle Mariners rookie Bryan Woo won in a successful homecoming, and the M's pulled even for the third AL wild card by beating the last-place Athletics 5-0.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

How concerning is Mariners’ series loss to Dodgers with 13 games left?

The Seattle Mariners' tough September continued as they were swept by the NL West champion Dodgers. So where are they with 13 games to go?

2 days ago

Mariners’ J.P. Crawford homers, celebrates by petting dog