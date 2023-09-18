Monday morning on Seattle Sports’ Pete Carroll Show, the Seattle Seahawks head coach shared the latest updates on players dealing with injuries. Those included players who were banged up in Sunday’s 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions (box score), as well as a couple of status reports on players who are working their way back from previous injuries.

Here’s a look at what Carroll had to say during his weekly visit with Brock and Salk.

Seattle Seahawks injury updates

• Riq Woolen

Seattle’s Pro Bowl cornerback left Sunday’s game in the first half with a chest injury, but the good news is Carroll said Monday that Woolen’s injury isn’t serious.

“I don’t have any update on him other than it’s not bad,” Carroll said. “The first thing is it’s not a bad injury. They’ve got to figure out how uncomfortable he is.”

Carroll added that the issue has to do with the SC joint – he thinks. It was pretty clear whichever joint is injured, it’s one Carroll is unfamiliar with. If it is the SC joint, that would be the sternoclavicular that, as its name suggests, links the sternum and clavicle.

• Charles Cross

The Seahawks’ starting left tackle remains day to day with a big toe issue he suffered in Week 1 that also kept him out of action against the Lions.

“He’s just got to get rid of the soreness and a little bit of swelling that he has in the big toe. It’s bothersome, it’s a hard injury, and (especially) for a big man, too,” Carroll said.

• Jamal Adams

This is going to be a big week for the Pro Bowl strong safety. Adams may be able to play this Sunday for the first time since suffering a torn quadriceps in Week 1 of the 2022 season, though it sounds like Week 4 is a more realistic expectation.

“Jamal’s gonna be going full speed this week,” Carroll said. “This is the week that we’ve been counting on to really cut him loose, and so whether or not he plays (Sunday against Carolina), it could be another week from now and we’ll see how it goes. But it’s exciting to see him. He had a great week last week, this will be even better, and we’ll be prepping for maybe that next week.”

• DK Metcalf

The Seahawks were briefly without their star wide receiver in the first half as he had a ribs injury tended to in the locker room after taking a hard shot on a catch at the goal line on Seattle’s opening drive.

“He’s sore. I haven’t talked to him this morning but I bet he had a hard time sleeping,” Carroll said. “He took a real shot, and literally got back in that game just totally on guts.”

Carroll said he was proud of Metcalf’s performance, which included a key catch on third down in overtime that helped set up the game-winning touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett.

