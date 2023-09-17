Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Lions 37-31 in OT

Sep 17, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett...

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks catches a touchdown against the Lions on Sept. 17, 2023. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have their first win of the 2023 season, and what a win it was.

Seahawks 37, Lions 31: Instant Reaction | Hawks banged up early | Stats

Seattle came back from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter and even went up by 10 in the fourth, but Geno Smith and company had to come up with one last score in overtime to beat the Lions in Detroit 37-31 on Sunday.

Tyler Lockett had the huge game-ending touchdown catch, which was his second score of the game.

The Seahawks also had an important play on defense – cornerback Tre Brown returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

So what were all of the big plays from the Seahawks’ Week 2 victory? Watch them below.

Big Plays: Seahawks at Lions

FIRST QUARTER

• After two big passes from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf helped get the Seahawks on the doorstep of a touchdown on the opening drive, Kenneth Walker III punched it in on second-and-goal from the 1.

• The Lions answered quickly, needing just seven plays to tie the game. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff connected with Josh Reynolds for the 22-yard score as Seattle’s early pass defense issues continued in Week 2.

SECOND QUARTER

• Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, made his presence felt in his debut, breaking up a pass on fourth down to give the Seahawks the ball back.

• The Seahawks’ offense didn’t capitalize after Witherspoon’s big play, and Goff again found a hole in Seattle’s defense, hitting Kalif Raymond on a flea flicker for a 36-yard score to give Detroit the lead for the first time.

THIRD QUARTER

• Seattle wasn’t about to lay down despite trailing at the half. The defense opened the third quarter with edge Uchenna Nwosu forcing a fumble with a hard hit on Lions running back David Montgomery, which was corralled by Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

• After being gifted excellent field position, the Seahawks got back into the end zone on Walker’s second TD rush of the day. Just as important, Seattle’s two-play drive started with a 20-yard pass from Smith to tight end Colby Parkinson.

• Montgomery had some redemption, scoring a 4-yard touchdown rush to put Detroit back ahead midway through the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Back within four points of Detroit thanks to a Jason Myers field goal, the Seahawks then took back the lead as Smith and Lockett connected on a beautiful 3-yard pass to the corner of the end zone. The pair also had a big 12-yard gain to convert on third-and-10 two plays earlier.

• Now this looks like a Pete Carroll-coached team in the fourth quarter. Tre Brown, who was pressed into action after Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen left the game in the second quarter due to injury, made his biggest play of a big second half, intercepting Goff and returning the ball 40 yards for a pick-6.

• The shootout wasn’t over. The Lions went 75 yards on 10 plays, and Reynolds beat Brown with a move inside to catch a 4-yard pass from Goff to cut Seattle’s lead to 31-28 with just over 3 minutes remaining.

• Nobody said it was going to be easy. After offensive pass interference brought back what would have been a third down conversion by Parkinson, the Lions’ Alex Anzalone finally got to Smith at the end of a long play for a huge 17-yard sack that helped Detroit immensely with field position.

• The Lions forced overtime with Riley Patterson’s 38-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

OVERTIME

• The Seahawks relied on their passing game, especially to the tight ends and DK Metcalf, to push their way down the field. Finally, Smith hit Lockett for their second TD pass of their day, as Lockett reached out to touch the pylon with the ball for the 6-yard, sudden death score.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas placed on IR, out at least 4 games
Huard: What’s a realistic expectation for new Seahawks OT Jason Peters?
Rost: Is Seattle Seahawks’ biggest concern offense or defense?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Will Dissly Tyler Lockett...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction: Seahawks take down Lions 37-31 in overtime

The voices of Seattle Sports check in with their thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks' overtime win over the Detroit Lions.

14 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Brent Stecker

Updates: Seattle Seahawks banged up in 1st half against Lions

Two Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowlers are questionable to return to their Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions due to injuries in the first half.

14 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Pete Carroll previews Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup with the Lions

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on his team's Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions during The Pete Carroll Preview.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Detroit LionS...

The Associated Press

Lions host Seahawks in home opener, could give desperate fans hope

Desperate for a winner, Detroit Lions fans may have one this year. They host the Seattle Seahawks in their first home game of the season.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Injuries: Cross, Adams and Morris out vs Lions, 2 questionable

The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out three players for Sunday's clash in Detroit, while two defenders are listed as questionable to play.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What to know as Seahawks look to rebound in Detroit

Stacy Rost breaks down everything that you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks' matchup with the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

3 days ago

The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Lions 37-31 in OT