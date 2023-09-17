The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Lions 37-31 in OT

The Seattle Seahawks have their first win of the 2023 season, and what a win it was.

Seattle came back from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter and even went up by 10 in the fourth, but Geno Smith and company had to come up with one last score in overtime to beat the Lions in Detroit 37-31 on Sunday.

Tyler Lockett had the huge game-ending touchdown catch, which was his second score of the game.

The Seahawks also had an important play on defense – cornerback Tre Brown returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

So what were all of the big plays from the Seahawks’ Week 2 victory? Watch them below.

Big Plays: Seahawks at Lions

FIRST QUARTER



• After two big passes from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf helped get the Seahawks on the doorstep of a touchdown on the opening drive, Kenneth Walker III punched it in on second-and-goal from the 1.

K9 punched it in. 🥊 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/kZOoZiu36V — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

• The Lions answered quickly, needing just seven plays to tie the game. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff connected with Josh Reynolds for the 22-yard score as Seattle’s early pass defense issues continued in Week 2.

JG to JRey for the score 🙌#SEAvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/qMdRqe0c4N — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2023

SECOND QUARTER

• Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, made his presence felt in his debut, breaking up a pass on fourth down to give the Seahawks the ball back.

Spoon getting the stop on 4th down! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/klDZoHZUzb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

• The Seahawks’ offense didn’t capitalize after Witherspoon’s big play, and Goff again found a hole in Seattle’s defense, hitting Kalif Raymond on a flea flicker for a 36-yard score to give Detroit the lead for the first time.

look at the flick of the wrist#SEAvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/tVCE3pIi9T — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2023

THIRD QUARTER

• Seattle wasn’t about to lay down despite trailing at the half. The defense opened the third quarter with edge Uchenna Nwosu forcing a fumble with a hard hit on Lions running back David Montgomery, which was corralled by Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

Seahawks force a turnover on the first play of the second half 📺: #SEAvsDET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/IcQ0gEQDpJ — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

• After being gifted excellent field position, the Seahawks got back into the end zone on Walker’s second TD rush of the day. Just as important, Seattle’s two-play drive started with a 20-yard pass from Smith to tight end Colby Parkinson.

Two on the day for K9. We're tied up! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/UC3kFPUd5o — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

• Montgomery had some redemption, scoring a 4-yard touchdown rush to put Detroit back ahead midway through the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Back within four points of Detroit thanks to a Jason Myers field goal, the Seahawks then took back the lead as Smith and Lockett connected on a beautiful 3-yard pass to the corner of the end zone. The pair also had a big 12-yard gain to convert on third-and-10 two plays earlier.

TD LOCKETT IS HERE! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/ezbjapuLlw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

• Now this looks like a Pete Carroll-coached team in the fourth quarter. Tre Brown, who was pressed into action after Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen left the game in the second quarter due to injury, made his biggest play of a big second half, intercepting Goff and returning the ball 40 yards for a pick-6.

Second year in a row with a pick six in Detroit. 😏 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Fg9PT01ARC — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023

• The shootout wasn’t over. The Lions went 75 yards on 10 plays, and Reynolds beat Brown with a move inside to catch a 4-yard pass from Goff to cut Seattle’s lead to 31-28 with just over 3 minutes remaining.

• Nobody said it was going to be easy. After offensive pass interference brought back what would have been a third down conversion by Parkinson, the Lions’ Alex Anzalone finally got to Smith at the end of a long play for a huge 17-yard sack that helped Detroit immensely with field position.

• The Lions forced overtime with Riley Patterson’s 38-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Ripped it right down the middle#SEAvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/6I0tkmecc7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2023

OVERTIME

• The Seahawks relied on their passing game, especially to the tight ends and DK Metcalf, to push their way down the field. Finally, Smith hit Lockett for their second TD pass of their day, as Lockett reached out to touch the pylon with the ball for the 6-yard, sudden death score.

