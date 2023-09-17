Updates: Seattle Seahawks banged up in 1st half against Lions

Two Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowlers and their starting center left the field in the first half of their Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

Top wide receiver DK Metcalf went to the locker room after taking a hard shot to the back on a reception. Per the Seahawks’ public relations account on social media, Metcalf was questionable to return with a ribs injury. He returned late in the second quarter.

Second-year cornerback Riq Woolen left the game in the second quarter and was also questionable to return with a chest injury, per Seahawks PR.

Center Evan Brown, a key offseason addition, was a third Seahawks player deemed questionable to return with a knee injury in the second quarter, but he was back on the field quickly after rookie Olu Oluwatimi took over for a few plays. Seattle entered the game already banged up on the offensive line with starting tackles Charles Cross (inactive, toe injury) and Abraham Lucas (injured reserve, knee injury) both out of action.

Metcalf caught a 16-yard pass from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith on the opening drive of the game. As he was tackled at the 1-yard line, he was hit by two different Lions receivers. He also had an 18-yard reception earlier in the same series, which ended with a short Kenneth Walker III touchdown run.

In Week 1, Metcalf caught three of five targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Woolen made two tackles Sunday before heading back to the locker room. He also had two tackles last week.

Seattle came into play Sunday with an 0-1 record after losing at home to the Los Angeles Rams last week, while the Lions were 1-0 thanks to a Week 1 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit also had the benefit of a few extra days of rest coming into Sunday, as its opener was on Thursday, Sept. 7.

