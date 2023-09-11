It won’t be just the Seattle Mariners returning home from a tough road trip for their Monday night series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. They’ll also be getting a big return on the field.

Jarred Kelenic has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, giving the M’s back one of their more productive outfielders this season.

To make room for Kelenic on the active roster, the Mariners have optioned rookie outfielder Cade Marlowe to Triple-A Tacoma.

Kelenic was in the lineup Monday playing right field and hitting seventh against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year-old Kelenic was placed on the IL on July 20 with a right foot fracture, which he suffered from kicking a water cooler after striking out to end a game. He was remorseful when he talked to reporters the next morning, saying that he “let the emotions get the best of me there” and expressing disappointment in letting his teammates down.

In 90 games this season, Kelenic has enjoyed his most successful stint in MLB thus far, slashing .252/.320/.439 for a .759 OPS with 11 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 45 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases on 16 attempts.

The former top prospect and 2019 first-round MLB Draft pick by the New York Mets has also played strong defense, mostly in left field.

In a rehab assignment this month with Triple-A Tacoma, Kelenic hit 11 for 36 (.306) with a home run, three doubles, five RBIs and a steal in 10 games.

Marlowe, who like Kelenic hits from the left side, made his MLB debut after being called up by the Mariners after Kelenic’s injury. The 26 year old has slashed .239/.330/.420 for a .750 OPS with three homers, three doubles, two triples, 11 RBIs, and four steals on six attempts in 34 games. He delivered one of the biggest hits of the season for Seattle, a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning off Angels All-Star closer Carlos Estévez in a 5-3 M’s win that helped kick off a huge August for Seattle in which it set a new franchise record with 21 wins in a month.

The Mariners (79-64) play the Angels at 6:40 p.m. Monday to begin a three-game series and six-game homestand. They enter the day with a half-game lead over Texas for the third and final wild card out of the American League (standings here), one game back of Toronto for the second wild card, and 2 1/2 back of Houston for first place in the AL West.

