A’ja Wilson scores 30 to help Aces beat Seattle Storm 103-77

Sep 2, 2023, 8:35 PM

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn speaks with Jordan Horston on June 11, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jackie Young scored 22 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 103-77 on Saturday night.

Las Vegas Aces 103, Seattle Storm 77: Box Score

Young hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and had six assists. Kelsey Plum had 15 points and eight assists, Chelsea Gray added 14 and nine assists, and Alysha Clark scored 16 points, including four 3s, for Las Vegas (32-6).

Seattle scored the first five points but the Aces answered with a 12-0 run and never again trailed. A floater by the Storm’s Jewell Loyd tied it at 27-all early in the second quarter and she hit two free throws to trim their deficit to 69-67 with about a minute left in the third but Young answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and then hit a pull-up jumper as Las Vegas scored 13 consecutive points to take control for good.

The Aces swept their four-game regular-season series against Seattle and won each game by at least 16 points.

Loyd, who leads the league in scoring (24.2 per game), finished with 28 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Storm (11-26). She made just 7 of 21 from the field and 3 of 10 from behind the arc but hit all of her 11 free-throw attempts.

Wilson scored 21 points, 14 in the second quarter, as the Aces built a 49-43 lead at the half. Las Vegas only had one turnover and turned seven Seattle giveaways into nine points.

Wilson became the franchise leader in defensive rebounds in the first half and now has 1,273 for her career.

