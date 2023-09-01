Close
SEATTLE STORM

Jewell Loyd reaches two milestones, Storm beat Sparks

Aug 31, 2023, 9:57 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts during a game on June 20, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jewell Loyd had 25 points to lead the Seattle Storm to a 72-61 win over Los Angeles on Thursday night, dealing a setback to the Sparks playoff hopes.

Seattle Storm 72, Los Angeles Sparks 61: Box score

Los Angeles (15-21) dropped into a tie with Chicago for the final playoff spot but the Sky hold the tiebreaker by winning the season series 3-1.

Loyd joined A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart of New York in reaching the 800-point milestone this season. Jewell also surpassed 900 career assists.

Sami Whitcomb added 14 points for the Storm (11-15), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 11 points and Karlie Samuelson and Rae Burrell had 10 apiece for the Sparks, who shot 30% (20 of 66) and were outscored by 10 at the foul line. Jordin Canada had two steals, giving her multiple steals in 12-straight games, the longest such streak in 10 years.

Seattle took a 22-12 lead in the first quarter and led 38-29 at the break.

Los Angeles got within five early in the third quarter but the Storm pushed the lead back to 12 late before Burrell hit a 3-pointer and Zia Cooke scored two free throws to pull the Sparks within 52-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Burrell’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 57-56 but Loyd scored the next five points and nine-straight Seattle points to end the challenge.

Jewell Loyd reaches two milestones, Storm beat Sparks