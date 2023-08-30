Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Practice Squad: 15 players sign, including Burns

Aug 30, 2023, 4:19 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

Seahawks Artie Burns...

Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns runs a drill during a 2022 practice. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks announced 15 signings to their practice squad on Wednesday, a day after they set their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

Seahawks set first 53-man roster of the 2023 season

The headliner of the signings is cornerback Artie Burns, who was released by Seattle earlier in the day. He was not subject to waivers as a vested veteran and could sign immediately to the practice squad.

Burns, 28, was a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016, and he appeared in three games for the Seahawks last season. He returned to Seattle in free agency this May.

All 15 of the players signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad were with the team during training camp. Seattle has one open spot left on the practice squad.

Here is the full list of signings announced Wednesday:

• QB Holton Ahlers
• OLB Levi Bell
• CB Lance Boykin
• CB Artie Burns
• T Greg Eiland
• NT Matthew Gotel
• C Joey Hunt
• WR Cade Johnson
• RB Bryant Koback
• WR Matt Landers
• TE Tyler Mabry
• LB Patrick O’Connell
• S Ty Okada
• RB SaRodorick Thompson
• WR Easop Winston Jr.

The Seahawks begin the 2023 season at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they host an NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, at Lumen Field. Coverage of this and all Seahawks games will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, beginning with the pregame show at least three hours before kickoff.

Listeners can also stream Seahawks radio broadcasts, which features former Hawks players Steve Raible and Dave Wyman on the call, on either the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio or official Seahawks app. Streaming is limited to listeners within the terrestrial radio range of Seattle Sports in the Puget Sound area.

For details on how to catch Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

