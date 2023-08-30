During a conversation on members of the Seattle Seahawks who could be big contributors to the team’s success, former Hawks linebacker K.J. Wright was asked about Jamal Adams.

Adams, a multi-time All-Pro safety who joined the Seahawks in 2020 and signed a lucrative extension ahead of 2021, missed all but one game last season due to a quad injury.

“If we get the absolute best of Jamal Adams, this is a legitimate Super Bowl-contending football team,” Wright said Wednesday during his weekly Seattle Sports show with Brock and Salk.

Wright played with Adams on the Seahawks in 2020 and is very impressed by what he brings to the table when he’s healthy.

“When I saw what this man did in 2020, he holds the NFL record for sacks (by a defensive back). That guy is just dominant,” Wright said. “He is explosive, he is exciting. He’s gonna celebrate his tail off and get all the fans ready to roll. This guy is a gamechanger. They brought him in for (two) first-round (picks) because he can change the dynamic of a football game. He tackles well, he can blitz well, and he is going to play.”

“He is a big piece, yes,” Wright later added.

Wright was then asked to pick between between Adams, cornerback Tariq Woolen and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“If those three are at their very, very best, the biggest impact on the defense is whom?” Brock Huard asked.

Replied Wright, “At their very, very best? At their very, very best it’s Jamal. At their very, very best, healthy, fast, physical, moving? It’s Jamal Adams.”

