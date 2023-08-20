Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez making more history with huge hot streak

Aug 19, 2023, 5:00 PM | Updated: 9:49 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

The Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez swings against Houston on Aug. 18, 2023. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Bob Levey/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez made an out on Saturday in his second plate appearance of the game. It was notable because it was the first time since Wednesday that he had been retired at the plate.

Yeah, the 22-year-old phenom is on some ridiculous kind of run right now.

Dipoto discusses Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez’s hot streak, Raleigh thriving

Just how ridiculous? With four hits on Saturday, Rodríguez now has 17 over his last four games, which breaks an MLB record that was nearly a century old. Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins had 16 hits in four games in 1925, and Julio just bested him.

Julio could potentially take another record from Stock on Sunday, too. Per MLB’s Sarah Langs, Rodríguez tied Stock for the most consecutive four-hit games at four with his performance on Saturday night.

Rodríguez showed right away Saturday he was going to continue one of the more astounding displays of dominance this MLB season when he led off the game in Houston with a single to right field on the second pitch he saw.

Julio has been on absolute fire to an historic level since Wednesday, when this all started with a 4-for-6 effort in a win over Kansas City.

On Thursday, he upped the ante by going a perfect 5 for 5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the M’s clinch a series win over the Royals.

Then in a victory Friday that opened a three-game set in Houston, Rodríguez went 4 for 5 with another homer.

Rodríguez finally was retired in his second at-bat Saturday, striking out against Astros starter Framber Valdez. That didn’t mean he had cooled down, though, as he singled in each of his next four trips to the plate, though he ultimately went a meager 4 for 6 on the night.

The four-game total after Julio’s four singles on Saturday: 17 for 22 (a .773 average), two doubles, two homers, eight RBIs, five runs, five stolen bases and 25 total bases.

“Julio is just smoking hot right now and it is fun to watch,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after Saturday’s game, per The Associated Press. “Every time up there he expects to get a hit, we expect to watch him get a hit.”

Rodríguez said the four-game hit record wasn’t on his radar until he broke it.

“Honestly, I knew when they put it on the scoreboard that I had set a record for a four-game span,” Rodríguez said. “Before that, I didn’t know.”

In midst of his three-day gap between outs, Rodríguez at one point went nine straight plate appearances with a hit, tying a Mariners record he now shares with Raul Ibañez (2004) and Danny Valencia (2017).

Making matters all the more impressive is that in the one plate appearance Friday where Rodríguez did not record a hit, he still reached base on an error by Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who couldn’t catch the liner from his fellow second-year star cleanly.

It’s not that Julio is simply reaching base safely, either. Once he gets on, he’s stealing bases almost at will. During this (so far) four-game hot streak, he has stolen five bases on six attempts. That includes after his first single on Saturday, which came in handy as a hit to center field by Eugenio Suárez (batting second in the lineup behind Rodríguez at No. 1) then scored him easily.

Per the Mariners Baseball Information Department, Rodríguez is the first Seattle Mariners player to ever record at least four hits in three consecutive games, and he is the first player in MLB history with 14 hits and five stolen bases in a four-game span.

Entering Wednesday, Rodríguez owned a .256/.319/.432 slash line for a .751 OPS. After his four hits on Saturday, those numbers have jumped all the way to .278/.337/.463 and an .800 OPS. He also has 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, and a career-high 33 steals on 42 attempts this year.

Rodríguez already won American League Player of the Week honors for the week of May 22-28, and he has to be the favorite to win it again after this weekend. He now also seems the obvious pick to win AL Player of the Month. After Saturday, his totals for August are a slash of .425/.459/.675 for an eye-popping 1.134 OPS with four homers, 22 RBIs and nine steals. As for his Seattle Mariners, they are 13-4 over the same period, having played themselves into playoff position.

Saturday: Moore homers twice, Julio sets hits record as Seattle Mariners rout Astros

Team: mariners
154
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, August 20 @ 10:05 am

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Smoke
High 76° | Low 55°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Astros today at 10:05am

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Moore homers twice, Julio sets hits record as Mariners rout Astros

Julio Rodríguez set a major league record with his 17th hit in four games, Dylan Moore homered twice, and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 10-3.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

Brent Stecker

Mariners, Astros clear benches — again — with Caballero in middle

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros cleared the benches for the second time this year, and José Caballero was again in the middle of it.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

The Associated Press

Julio and Ford homer, Miller shines in 2-0 Mariners win over Astros

Julio Rodríguez and Mike Ford homered, Bryce Miller threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 2-0.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto discusses Julio’s hot streak, Raleigh thriving

During this week's Jerry Dipoto Show, Dipoto discussed two of the Seattle Mariners' hottest hitters: Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Dominic Canzone...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Mariners-Astros, Seahawks-Cowboys on the radio

With the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks games on Saturday overlapping, we're here to help you find you the radio broadcasts.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners bullpen...

Brandon Gustafson

What Dipoto said about Brash and Muñoz pitching 9th inning for Mariners

With no Paul Sewald, Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz are pitching the 9th for the Seattle Mariners. Here's what Jerry Dipoto said about it.

2 days ago

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez making more history with huge hot streak