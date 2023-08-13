SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle’s one-out single in the top of the 10th inning scored Cedric Mullins, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped the Seattle Mariners’ eight-game win streak with a 1-0 win on Saturday night.

Baltimore Orioles 1, Seattle Mariners 0: Box Score

Mountcastle lined a pitch from Andrés Muñoz (2-5) back up the middle and easily scored Mullins, who started the inning as the runner at second base and stole third.

Félix Bautista worked two innings of relief to get the victory. Bautista (7-2) allowed a two-out single in the ninth inning to Cade Marlowe, but he was called out on a replay review after appearing to steal second base. In the 10th, Bautista struck out the side, including Julio Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez.

Seattle starter George Kirby pitched nine shutout innings allowing three hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, but failed to get any run support.

Kirby’s performance came on the night the Mariners honored Félix Hernández by inducting him into the team’s Hall of Fame. It was reminiscent of the dominance Hernandez showed at times during his career and the frustration when many of those great outings lacked the needed help from the offense.

Kirby pitched into the ninth inning for the first time in his career. He needed just 38 pitches to get through four innings and 62 to get through the sixth and finished with 103, including 73 strikes.

Mountcastle singled on an 0-2 pitch leading off the second inning, lining a slider into right field for a base hit. That remained the only hit and only baserunner for Baltimore until Austin Hays lined a single to right field with two outs in the eighth inning.

Jordan Westburg led off the ninth inning with a single on Kirby’s first pitch and stole second as pinch-hitter Gunnar Henderson struck out. Westburg advanced to third on Adley Rutschman’s groundout, but Cedric Mullins popped out in foul territory with Kirby racing over to make the catch.

Baltimore starter Cole Irvin did his part, matching zeros with Kirby through five innings. Irvin rejoined the rotation for the first time since early July having worked out of the bullpen in his last six appearances.

Irvin scattered two hits and struck out a season-high six. Because he had been pitching in the bullpen, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde was hopeful of getting Irvin into the fifth inning.

Baltimore’s bullpen was up to the task with five relievers combining for five innings and allowing two hits.

HALL OF FAME

Hernández became the 11th person to be honored by the organization. He pitched all 15 seasons of his career with the Mariners making 418 starts, winning one Cy Young Award and had six All-Star Game appearances.

UP NEXT

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19) is coming off a shaky outing in his last start against the Yankees where he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, but tied a career-high with five walks and hit a batter. Bradish beat Seattle in June allowing two runs on two hits over seven innings.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20) matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in five innings in his last start against the Angels. Miller started against Baltimore in June and gave up three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

