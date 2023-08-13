Close
Video Highlights: Félix Hernández takes rightful place in Mariners Hall of Fame

Aug 12, 2023, 7:19 PM

Seattle Mariners Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame...

Seattle Mariners great, Felix Hernandez, gestures during his Hall of Fame inductee ceremony on Aug. 12, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Félix Hernández has rightfully taken his place in the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.

Félix Hernández talks Seattle Mariners HOF induction and more with Wyman & Bob

Ahead of the Mariners’ Saturday night clash with the Baltimore Orioles, “King Félix” was the 11th person inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was a very personal one that mirroed Hernández’s relationship with the franchise and its fanbase.

Before the on-field ceremony began, the Mariners played this video of many fans talking about Hernández, his career and, of course, the King’s Court.

Mariners Hall of Famers Alvin Davis, Dan Wilson, Jamie Moyer, Edgar Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro, as well as Marilyn Niehaus, the wife of the late great Dave Niehaus were all in attendance.

Hernández, naturally, entered from the bullpen to “The Man” by Aloe Blacc. He then stepped on the mound one last time and signaled to the crowd “this is my house.”

And also naturally, Hernández sat atop a throne for the ceremony.

Hernández received a lot of video message from past and current MLB players, but one stood out above the rest.

Former Mariners third baseman Adrián Beltré, one of Hernández’s best friends, said in his video that there was no way he’d miss his buddy’s induction, and he then showed up on the field.

Hernández had plenty of people to thank from coaches to teammates to clubhouse attendants. He choked up when discussing his family and had some great things to say to Mariners fans in attendance and watching across the world.

Hernández also had a message to the current Mariners roster, all of whom were on the top step of the first base dugout watching the ceremony.

“I watch you guys all the time. I’m rooting for you guys. Give Seattle a reason to party. Let’s go, guys!” he said.

To watch a full replay of the ceremony, check out this link.

