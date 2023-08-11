Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Storm outscores Dream 21-7 in the 4th quarter to rally for 68-67 win

Aug 10, 2023, 10:21 PM

Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn Jewell Loyd...

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn and Jewell Loyd during a June 11, 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd converted a three-point play with 13.1 seconds left and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 68-67 on Thursday night.

Seattle Storm 68, Atlanta Dream 67: Box Score

Loyd finished with 19 points on 5-of-20 shooting for Seattle (8-21). Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Seattle, which trailed by as many as 16 points, opened the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to get within 62-60.

Following Loyd’s go-ahead basket, Atlanta turned it over and Whitcomb made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Seattle a 68-64 lead. Rhyne Howard capped the scoring with a 3-pointer.

With losses by Atlanta and Minnesota, New York clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season. The Liberty became the second team to secure a playoff spot — with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Howard scored 20 points and Allisha Gray added 17 points for Atlanta (15-14). Aari McDonald had 10 points off the bench.

Seattle announced Wednesday that forward Gabby Williams would be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in her left foot.

Seattle Storm F Gabby Williams out at least a month with foot injury

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams...

The Associated Press

Seattle Storm F Gabby Williams out at least a month with foot injury

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams will be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in her left foot, the team announced Wednesday.

2 days ago

DeWanna Bonner Sun Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Bonner helps Connecticut Sun cruise past Seattle Storm 81-69

DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 81-69.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key 3 as Storm beat Mercury 97-91

Jewell Loyd scored 17 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and Sami Whitcomb hit a back-breaking 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to lift the Seattle Storm to a 97-91 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Wings beat Storm 76-65 in showdown of Ogunbowale, Loyd

Jewell Loyd's 31 points weren't enough for the Seattle Storm, who fell 76-65 to Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd scores 26, Seattle Storm beat Indiana Fever 85-62

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points with eight assists, and Jordan Horston added 15 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 85-62

12 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Magbegor scores 17, Storm snap 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a 10-game losing streak with an 83-74 win over the Chicago Sky.

14 days ago

Storm outscores Dream 21-7 in the 4th quarter to rally for 68-67 win