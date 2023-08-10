Close
SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm F Gabby Williams out at least a month with foot injury

Aug 9, 2023, 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams...

Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm looks on during a game at Climate Pledge Arena. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams will be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in her left foot, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams suffered the injury in the second quarter of a loss to Connecticut on Tuesday. She’s in her second season with the team following a trade from the Los Angeles Sparks. Williams started all 36 games for Seattle last season and came over late this year, joining the team last month.

She was playing in the French league before coming to Seattle and wouldn’t have been able to compete in the WNBA this season because of the league’s prioritization rules, but she suffered a concussion during the French league semifinals. That allowed her to suspend her contract with ASVEL before the WNBA’s May 19 deadline.

Williams was averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games for the Storm this season.

