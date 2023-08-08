Mariners recalling 2020 1st-round RHP Emerson Hancock

The Seattle Mariners have leaned heavily on rookie pitchers this year, and it appears they’ll be turning to yet another youngster that has yet to make his MLB debut.

As first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mariners are recalling right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock. The move was later confirmed by Seattle Sports Mariners insider Shannon Drayer.

Can confirm Emerson Hancock is being called up. The move has been in the works for awhile now. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) August 8, 2023

And according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, an official roster move isn’t expected until Wednesday.

Hancock, 24, was the team’s first-round pick in 2020, going sixth overall after a standout career at Georgia. He currently ranks as the Mariners’ fourth-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline rankings.

The Georgia alum is 6 foot 4 and 213 pounds and has spent this season in Double-A, where he has an 11-5 record and 4.32 ERA across 20 starts. In 98 innings, Hancock has struck out 107 batters and walked 38.

In 53 career minor league starts, Hancock has a 3.77 ERA and 242 strikeouts to 93 walks in 241 innings. He also pitched in the Futures Game in 2022, where he shined by striking out the side in a scoreless inning of work.

Hancock has been especially good over his last 10 starts, posting a 2.97 ERA with 57 strikeouts across 57 2/3 innings. What makes that sub-3 ERA even more impressive is he allowed nine earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings on July 5.

Hancock’s impending addition to the Mariners’ 26-man roster is an interesting one as the Mariners’ current rotation has been very good, especially with two rookies in Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, two 2021 draft picks.

UPDATE 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has said during his Seattle Sports show that they would look to get creative in managing the workloads for Miller and Woo for the remainder of the season. Miller is on track to throw the most innings he’s pitched since becoming a pro in 2021 while Woo already has before landing on the injured list.

With Miller and Woo having “graduated” from prospect status, Hancock is currently the Mariners’ top pitching prospect, and certainly was the closest starting pitching prospect to reaching the majors.

