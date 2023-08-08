Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners recalling 2020 1st-round RHP Emerson Hancock

Aug 8, 2023, 10:47 AM | Updated: 12:42 pm

Seattle Mariners Emerson Hancock...

Mariners prospect Emerson Hancock pitches in the Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners have leaned heavily on rookie pitchers this year, and it appears they’ll be turning to yet another youngster that has yet to make his MLB debut.

Drayer’s Notebook: The role players key to Seattle Mariners’ surge

As first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mariners are recalling right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock. The move was later confirmed by Seattle Sports Mariners insider Shannon Drayer.

And according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, an official roster move isn’t expected until Wednesday.

Hancock, 24, was the team’s first-round pick in 2020, going sixth overall after a standout career at Georgia. He currently ranks as the Mariners’ fourth-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline rankings.

The Georgia alum is 6 foot 4 and 213 pounds and has spent this season in Double-A, where he has an 11-5 record and 4.32 ERA across 20 starts. In 98 innings, Hancock has struck out 107 batters and walked 38.

In 53 career minor league starts, Hancock has a 3.77 ERA and 242 strikeouts to 93 walks in 241 innings. He also pitched in the Futures Game in 2022, where he shined by striking out the side in a scoreless inning of work.

Hancock has been especially good over his last 10 starts, posting a 2.97 ERA with 57 strikeouts across 57 2/3 innings. What makes that sub-3 ERA even more impressive is he allowed nine earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings on July 5.

Hancock’s impending addition to the Mariners’ 26-man roster is an interesting one as the Mariners’ current rotation has been very good, especially with two rookies in Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, two 2021 draft picks.

UPDATE 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation. 

Seattle Mariners place Bryan Woo on IL, make 3 other roster moves

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has said during his Seattle Sports show that they would look to get creative in managing the workloads for Miller and Woo for the remainder of the season. Miller is on track to throw the most innings he’s pitched since becoming a pro in 2021 while Woo already has before landing on the injured list.

With Miller and Woo having “graduated” from prospect status, Hancock is currently the Mariners’ top pitching prospect, and certainly was the closest starting pitching prospect to reaching the majors.

The Seattle Mariners are red-hot – have they finally clicked?

Team: mariners
137
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Tuesday, August 8 @ 6:40 pm Padres' Nick Martinez RHP vs. Mariners' Logan Gilbert RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 79° | Low 60°
Roof is open
Padres at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners place Bryan Woo on IL, make 3 other roster moves

The Seattle Mariners placed rookie starter Bryan Woo on the injured list with a forearm injury as part of four roster moves on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Notebook: The role players key to Mariners’ surge

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports breaks down the impact of the red-hot team's two catchers and utility man Dylan Moore.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

The Seattle Mariners are red-hot – have they finally clicked?

The Seattle Mariners were frustrating to watch through their first 100 games, but after a huge sweep in Anaheim, it seems they're finally clicking.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Eugenio Suárez...

The Associated Press

Suárez delivers in 10th, Mariners beat Angels 3-2 to sweep

Eugenio Suárez delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 3-2 victory Sunday.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Watch: Mariners’ J.P. Crawford crushes 1st pitch for career-high 10th HR

J.P. Crawford flexed his muscles on the first pitch of the Seattle Mariners' game Sunday in Anaheim to set a new career-high in homers.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

The Associated Press

Kirby, Julio power Mariners past Angels 3-2 for 4th straight win

George Kirby pitched seven stellar innings of three-hit ball, and Julio Rodríguez had a two-run double among his three hits in the Seattle Mariners' fourth straight win.

4 days ago

Mariners recalling 2020 1st-round RHP Emerson Hancock