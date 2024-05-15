Dominic Canzone is back with the Seattle Mariners a month after suffering an AC joint sprain from colliding with the outfield wall on a spectacular catch.

The Mariners activated the 26-year-old outfielder Wednesday morning from the 10-day injured list ahead of 1:10 p.m. series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

To make room for Canzone on the 26-man active roster, Seattle optioned infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty to Triple-A Tacoma.

Canzone just finished a three-game rehab stint with Tacoma, going 4 for 11 with two doubles. Prior to his shoulder/clavicle injury, Canzone played 14 games for Seattle this season, hitting .219 (7 for 24). He was the Mariners team leader with three home runs at the time.

The Mariners now have both Canzone and Luke Raley as corner outfield options who hit from the left side of the plate. Mitch Haniger, who hits right-handed, has been Seattle’s main right fielder so far this year, but the team could now employ more of a rotation in the corner spots featuring those three players, plus potentially Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore.

Seattle also expects shortstop J.P. Crawford back soon from an oblique injury.

Canzone was in Wednesday’s lineup hitting seventh and playing left field, with Raley in right field and Haniger serving as the designated hitter. Usual DH Mitch Garver remained on the bench a day after he was a late scratch from the lineup due to back spasms. Second baseman Jorge Polanco was also on the bench again two days after leaving a game with hamstring tightness.

Haggerty, 29, is hitting .067 (1 for 15) in eight games for the Mariners this season. The switch-hitter began the season on the injured list and spent 17 games on a rehab assignment with Tacoma, hitting .344 with two doubles, seven stolen bases and a .792 OPS.

Mariners Radio Network coverage of Wednesday’s game will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at noon with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to stream Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

