Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners take on Royal

SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West check-in: Astros cheat again? Blanco ejected for foreign substance

May 14, 2024, 7:07 PM

Houston Astros...

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros is ejected in the fourth inning of a 2024 game. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

(Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starter Ronel Blanco was ejected at the start of the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night after a foreign substance check.

MLB Standings

Third base umpire Laz Diaz ejected Blanco after a check of his glove before he threw a pitch in the fourth inning. The umpires, Blanco and Houston manager Joe Espada stood at the mound for a couple of minutes discussing the issue before the right-hander was ejected.

Blanco’s glove was confiscated and first base umpire Erich Bacchus ran off the field with it and took it somewhere before returning.

Blanco held out his hands and patted them together in front of the umpires while they inspected his glove before he was ejected, and he did the motion again after he was tossed.

Blanco, who threw a no-hitter in his season debut, allowed four hits and struck out one in three scoreless innings Tuesday. He has a 2.09 ERA this season. The Astros led 1-0 when he was replaced by Tayler Scott.

MLB began cracking down on foreign substances in June 2021, and Blanco will likely face a 10-game suspension for the infraction.

Mariners may have prospects for trades to take advantage of ‘wide open’ AL

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 72° | Low 52°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco...

Zac Hereth

Mariners notes: Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver out of lineup

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco is out of the lineup Tuesday night. Plus, "foul ball guy" returns.

54 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Dylan Moore 2023...

Cameron Van Til

How should Mariners’ lineup look when J.P. Crawford returns?

Seattle Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith weighs in on where two specific players could slot in when J.P. Crawford returns from the IL.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Harry Ford...

Brent Stecker

Mariners may have prospects for trades to take advantage of ‘wide open’ AL

ESPN's Jeff Passan says that not only is the American League up for grabs, but the Seattle Mariners' farm system could be built to make a big trade.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas...

The Associated Press

Watch: Two pitches, two foul-ball souvenirs for lucky Mariners fan

A lucky fan walked away with two souvenirs from Monday night’s 6-2 Seattle Mariners win over Kansas City, and they came on back-to-back pitches.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade Jake Slaughter...

Brent Stecker

Mariners trade reliever to Cubs for Triple-A 3B with strong numbers

The Seattle Mariners made a trade Monday night that sends reliever Tyson Miller to the Cubs for minor league third baseman Jake Slaughter and cash considerations.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley Cal Raleigh...

Tim Booth

Kirby, Raley keep Mariners rolling in 6-2 win over Royals

George Kirby allowed three hits over seven shutout innings, Luke Raley hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

22 hours ago

AL West check-in: Astros cheat again? Blanco ejected for foreign substance