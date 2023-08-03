Close
SEATTLE STORM

Wings beat Storm 76-65 in showdown of Ogunbowale, Loyd

Aug 3, 2023, 8:45 AM | Updated: 10:27 am

Seattle Storm...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm shoots against Dearica Hamby of the Sparks on June 6, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Satou Sabally added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 76-65 on Wednesday night.

Dallas Wings 76, Seattle Storm 65: Box Score

Seattle star Jewell Loyd had 31 points, also hitting five 3’s, but it wasn’t enough. In the last series meeting in June, Loyd and Ogunbowale combined for 80 points.

Ogunbowale scored Dallas’ opening 10 points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer to make it 52-38. Sabally had a personal 5-0 run to begin the fourth for a 70-55 lead.

Loyd pulled Seattle within 74-65 with 3:08 remaining in the fourth, but the Storm didn’t score again.

Teaira McCowan added 12 points and Natasha Howard grabbed 12 rebounds for Dallas (15-11), which has won seven of its last nine games. Ogunbowale set a franchise record with 341 career made 3-point field goals, passing Deanna ‘Tweety’ Nolan.

Ogunbowale scored 12 points in the first quarter to help build a 22-19 lead. Ogunbowale finished the half with 14 points and McCowan had 10 points as the Wings led 46-33.

Ezi Magbegor added 14 points and nine rebounds for Seattle (6-20). Magbegor become the 14th player to score 1,000 career points in a Storm uniform. Loyd reached 30 points for the eighth time this season.

