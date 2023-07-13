Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Gray scores 19 as Dream beat Storm 85-75 for 6th straight win

Jul 12, 2023, 7:01 PM

BY


AP staff

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 18 and Atlanta beat the Seattle Storm 85-75 Wednesday night for the Dream’s sixth straight win.

Atlanta Dream 85, Seattle Storm 75: Box Score

Rhyne Howard added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, but made just 5 of 15 from the field and tied her season high with five turnovers for Atlanta (11-8).

Kia Nurse hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle its first lead at 9-7 with 6:41 left but Howard answered with a 3 of her own just 13 seconds later and the Dream led the rest of the way. Howard followed with a runner in the lane before Gray made back-to-back baskets to make it 21-12 late in the first quarter and the Storm trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Jewell Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer this season (25.7 per game), did not play (foot) for Seattle. The five-time All-Star tied the WNBA record of nine 3-pointers during a 93-86 road loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Jordan Horston, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, had a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Storm (4-16). The 6-foot-2 wing out of Tennessee made 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 11 points — her third consecutive game in double figures. Gabby Williams and Joyner Holmes added 10 points apiece.

Seattle has lost seven in a row and eight of its last 10.

Jewell Loyd ties WNBA record with 9 3s, but Mystics top Seattle Storm 93-86

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd ties WNBA record with 9 3s, but Mystics top Storm 93-86

Brittney Sykes scored 26 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 93-86 despite a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Jewell Loyd.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm...

Associated Press

Stormy weather alters Seattle Storm travel plans for 1-hour flight to DC

With thunderstorms blanketing the Northeast again, the Seattle Storm had to alter their travel plans to get from New York to Washington for a game Tuesday.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm NY Liberty Breanna Stewart...

The Associated Press

Loyd injures ankle, Storm fall 80-76 to Stewart and Liberty

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 80-76 on Saturday.

5 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

All 5 Sun starters score 14-plus points in 93-73 victory over Storm

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 16 points and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Seattle Storm 93-73.

7 days ago

Seattle Mariners Casey Kotchman Chone Figgins...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Sports History’s Most Disappointing Teams: Mariners, Seahawks and more

The 2023 Seattle Mariners season has been a disappointment so far, but Seattle's seen some big disappointments. We look at the 15 biggest.

10 days ago

Seattle Storm Breanna Stewart...

The Associated Press

Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot lead Liberty past Storm 81-66

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 81-66.

11 days ago

Gray scores 19 as Dream beat Storm 85-75 for 6th straight win