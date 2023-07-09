Close
2023 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

What Mariners prospects Ford, Clase did and said in Futures Game

Jul 8, 2023, 7:22 PM

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Harry Ford #1 of the Seattle Mariners bats in the first inning during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Harry Ford #1 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Will Klein #33 of the Kansas City Royals speaks with Harry Ford #1 of the Seattle Mariners on the mound during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Jonatan Clase #23 of the Seattle Mariners makes a diving catch during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Jonatan Clase #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: Jonatan Clase #23 of the Seattle Mariners makes a catch during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The National League’s pitching staff dominated Seattle Mariners prospects Harry Ford, Jonatan Clase and the American League lineup, winning the 2023 Futures Game 5-0 on Saturday.

The National League was managed by former Mariners outfielder Raúl Ibañez and the NL’s pitching coach was Mariners legend Félix Hernández. King Felix’s pitching staff was the star of the game, striking out 12 batters in the 7-inning game.

Miami Marlins infield prospect Nasim Nuñez won game MVP for his three-run double, and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was the top pitcher of the day, striking out three and topping out at 102 mph in a dominant fourth inning. Every one of his fastballs exceeded 100 mph.

What Seattle Mariners prospects did and said

Neither Mariners prospect had the day they would have liked at the plate, with Clase striking out in both his at-bats and Ford going down swinging in his lone at-bat.

Clase did make an impact on the game, though, making this gorgeous diving catch in center field. It was a sacrifice fly, but had it dropped, two runs would have scored rather than just the one.

Ford was behind the plate during the play and a great view of his buddy’s catch.

“It was awesome. I thought it was a double, for sure,” Ford said. “He just came out of nowhere like he always does. It reminds me of the past a little bit. It was great.”

“It felt so special. When I caught the ball, I felt so happy,” Clase said.

Per Statcast, this batted ball had an expected batting average of .880, so this was quite the robbery by Clase out in center field.

Clase is in Double-A with the Arkansas Travelers and is already a member of the Mariners’ 40-man roster.

Ford, who starred for Great Britain during this year’s World Baseball Classic, called the event “really cool” to be a part of, especially since it was in Seattle at his future MLB park of T-Mobile Park.

“It was amazing,” Ford said. “… It was cool playing here. A big league stadium, it’s just a different world, different everything. It’s always a dream come true to get to step in here.”

Ford got a big thrill out of fans chanting “Harry” during his lone at-bat.

“That was really cool. I won’t forget that one,” he said.

Clase was also appreciative of the Seattle fans cheering for him.

“It was really good. So special to be here in Seattle in my very first Futures Game,” he said.

Seattle Mariners’ Ford and Clase thrilled to be at Futures Game together

