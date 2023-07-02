Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

Jul 1, 2023, 9:55 PM

Seattle Sounders...

Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) dribbles the ball. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a second-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up with his league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season as the Seattle Sounders edged the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Stats from the Seattle Sounders match

Rusnák scored the only goal of the match when he used assists from Léo Chú and Nicolás Lodeiro in the 62nd minute to find the net for a second time this season.

Frei totaled two saves for Seattle (9-7-5). Steve Clark saved four shots for Houston (8-9-3).

Houston showed up at the right time for the Sounders. Seattle, which entered play with a 2-5-4 record in its previous 11 matches, are 12-0-3 all-time at home versus the Dynamo, including the playoffs. The Dynamo are 7-1-1 at home this season but just 1-8-2 on the road.

The Sounders continue to struggle to score goals, finding the net a league-low 10 times since mid-April. Seattle has scored more than one goal just once in its last 14 matches and that came in a 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC.

Houston returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Seattle travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris voted onto MLS All-Star Game roster

Seattle Sounders FC

Sounders Jordan Morris...

The Associated Press

Sounders’ Jordan Morris voted onto MLS All-Star Game roster

Homegrown Seattle Sounders star Jordan Morris is the team's lone representative on the MLS All-Star Game team that will play.

5 days ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Frei up to task in Seattle Sounders’ 0-0 tie with Orlando City

Stefan Frei finished with three saves for his league-leading 10th clean sheet as the Seattle Sounders played Orlando City to a scoreless tie.

8 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Bogusz, McCarthy lead LAFC to 1-0 victory over Sounders

Mateusz Bogusz scored in the first minute and John McCarthy made it stand up as Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Wednesday.

11 days ago

Seattle Sounders Roldan...

The Associated Press

FC Charlotte rallies for 3-3 draw with Seattle Sounders

Patrick Agyemang came off the bench to find the net in the 89th minute and rally FC Charlotte to a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

22 days ago

Seattle Sounders Portland Timbers...

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders play rival Portland Timbers to 0-0 draw

The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday in a match where scoring chances were limited and neither goalkeeper was tested.

29 days ago

Seattle Sounders Earthquakes...

The Associated Press

Sounders lose 1-0 as Earthquakes snap 14-game road skid

Jeremy Ebobisse scored out of the gates in the second half and Daniel de Sousa Brito made it stand up as San Jose beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0.

1 month ago

Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo