Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

The Seahawks position group Wyman is most confident in

Jun 23, 2023, 11:12 AM

Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross Geno Smith...

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross in action against the New York Giants on Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

There’s plenty to like about the Seattle Seahawks roster as we inch closer and closer to training camp.

Bumpus: Why Seattle Seahawks need to extend Uchenna Nwosu

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman, who played for the Seahawks and is now the Hawks’ radio analyst as well as a host of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, was asked about which position group he’s the most confident in, and his answer is likely one many fans of the team will appreciate.

“Offensive tackle,” Wyman said during the Blue 88 segment of Friday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Offensive line has been an ongoing issue for the Seahawks for a number of years, but they appear to have solidified the two tackle spots in last year’s draft.

“With (left tackle) Charles Cross coming back, I just think that’s huge. I mean, that guy was the No. 9 pick,” Wyman said. “And then on the other side, (right tackle) Abraham Lucas. Both played really well.”

Thanks to last offseason’s blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos involving quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks were able to get the No. 9 overall pick and take Cross, who played every game for Seattle at left tackle. In the third round, the Hawks got Lucas, a WSU product and Everett, Wa. native, who started all but one game on the other side of the line.

Given where he was drafted, Cross was expected to be a plug-and-play starter and play well. Lucas, however, was more of a surprise in terms of how well he played.

“Abraham Lucas, some of the things that he did were very advanced. And it was just body movements and the way he was handling certain things,” Wyman said.

Wyman said it’s hard to get “two really good tackles,” but it looks like Seattle did just that last April.

He also said that when it comes to roster building, there are three luxuries you can have.

“If you have one really good cover corner, and then the (opposing) quarterback has to throw it to the other side, that’s awesome. Your kicker, you don’t want to worry about your kicker. You don’t want to talk about him,” Wyman said. ” … But the other one is having one really good offensive tackle. I mean how many teams … are like, ‘All five (offensive linemen) are solid and just awesome’? That’s not usually not the case. And there’s going to be a battle at guard and at center (with the Seahawks). But the two tackles, I think, are gonna be here for a very long time, so I think that’s one that I feel really good about.”

Listen to the second hour of Friday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player below.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm breaks down where Seattle Seahawks stand in NFL

Wyman & Bob

Brock and Salk podcast

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners trade Brendan Donovan...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: ‘Need for need’ trade idea to make Mariners more ‘well-rounded’

MLB Network's Jon Morosi thinks the Seattle Mariners can get a key bat at the trade deadline, but that it could cost a lot to do so.

3 days ago

seattle mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video Interview: Seattle Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic talks his breakout

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic joined Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob live at T-Mobile Park to talk about this season.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

Brent Stecker

The Mariners’ best deadline option may be ‘buy-and-sell’ trade

Based on where the Seattle Mariners stand and how tough the AL is this year, MLB Network's Jon Morosi sees an interesting trade possibility.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

MLB Network’s Morosi: What it means if this isn’t Mariners’ year

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi is entertaining the possibility this isn't the Seattle Mariners' year, but he also has reasons why that's OK.

6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Does the NFL devaluing RBs affect the Seattle Seahawks?

With the NFL devaluing the running back position, does that impact the Seattle Seahawks? Wyman and Bob broke it down.

8 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners Breakdown – Does this slow start feel different?

Bob Stelton of Wyman and Bob is back for his latest Seattle Mariners Breakdown, which includes his thoughts on this year's slow start.

8 days ago

The Seahawks position group Wyman is most confident in