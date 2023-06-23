The Seahawks position group Wyman is most confident in

There’s plenty to like about the Seattle Seahawks roster as we inch closer and closer to training camp.

Bumpus: Why Seattle Seahawks need to extend Uchenna Nwosu

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman, who played for the Seahawks and is now the Hawks’ radio analyst as well as a host of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, was asked about which position group he’s the most confident in, and his answer is likely one many fans of the team will appreciate.

“Offensive tackle,” Wyman said during the Blue 88 segment of Friday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Offensive line has been an ongoing issue for the Seahawks for a number of years, but they appear to have solidified the two tackle spots in last year’s draft.

“With (left tackle) Charles Cross coming back, I just think that’s huge. I mean, that guy was the No. 9 pick,” Wyman said. “And then on the other side, (right tackle) Abraham Lucas. Both played really well.”

Thanks to last offseason’s blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos involving quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks were able to get the No. 9 overall pick and take Cross, who played every game for Seattle at left tackle. In the third round, the Hawks got Lucas, a WSU product and Everett, Wa. native, who started all but one game on the other side of the line.

Given where he was drafted, Cross was expected to be a plug-and-play starter and play well. Lucas, however, was more of a surprise in terms of how well he played.

“Abraham Lucas, some of the things that he did were very advanced. And it was just body movements and the way he was handling certain things,” Wyman said.

Wyman said it’s hard to get “two really good tackles,” but it looks like Seattle did just that last April.

He also said that when it comes to roster building, there are three luxuries you can have.

“If you have one really good cover corner, and then the (opposing) quarterback has to throw it to the other side, that’s awesome. Your kicker, you don’t want to worry about your kicker. You don’t want to talk about him,” Wyman said. ” … But the other one is having one really good offensive tackle. I mean how many teams … are like, ‘All five (offensive linemen) are solid and just awesome’? That’s not usually not the case. And there’s going to be a battle at guard and at center (with the Seahawks). But the two tackles, I think, are gonna be here for a very long time, so I think that’s one that I feel really good about.”

Listen to the second hour of Friday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player below.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm breaks down where Seattle Seahawks stand in NFL

Follow @TheBGustafson