After making the playoffs in 2022, things are looking up for the Seattle Seahawks heading into 2023.

Seattle made the postseason at 9-8 as a Wild Card team, finishing second in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers, who knocked off the Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs.

So where Hawks stand not just in the NFC, but in the entire NFL heading into the 2023 season? Eric Edholm, a writer for NFL.com, shared his thoughts with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Wednesday.

“I think there’s strong regard for the Seahawks in general, overall,” he said. “Maybe a little bit of suspicion because there’s always that chance that maybe last year was an aberration and that sort of thing. But overall, I mean, especially when last month I was working on my best rosters story and I kept saying, ‘I don’t know how I can leave the Seahawks out. I really don’t.’ … They were No. 9.”

In his article, Edholm said the Seahawks may still be a bit thin on defense, but that the offense appears to be in great shape and the team appears to have struck gold in back-to-back drafts.

“As you start stacking up the rosters against other teams, even every other division team except for San Francisco, in my opinion, it looked good,” Edholm said. “There’s probably some skeptics saying, ‘OK, (quarterback Geno Smith) was maybe a one-year wonder’ or, ‘That defense still has work to do’ and that sort of thing, but it’s hard not to like what they’ve done, especially adding the draft picks they did this year and supplementing what they did a year ago.”

