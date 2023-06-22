Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Bumpus: Why Seahawks need to extend Uchenna Nwosu

Jun 22, 2023, 12:25 PM

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Seattle Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu reacts after recovering a fumble on Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks’ core is, for the most part, locked up for multiple years. But that’s not the case with one of their top defenders.

Huard: ‘Positionless’ secondary could be Seattle Seahawks’ new superpower

The name of the game is quarterback play, and defensively, that means impacting the opposing team’s passer. Someone who was great at that for the Seahawks last year was outside linebacker/edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, who came to Seattle last offseason in free agency on a two-year, $19 million deal.

Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus, who hosts Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports, thinks the Seahawks need to sign Nwosu to a contract extension soon rather than risking losing him next offseason.

“I definitely would, man,” Bumpus told Mike Salk during Thursday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports. “I think that he is the attitude on that defense.”

In addition to being a major producer on the field, Nwosu emerged as a leader and tone-setter, too.

“We all know with defense, it is the more violent side of the football. He brings that to the table,” Bumpus said. “And also, he showed it with his first time actually being the guy. You gotta remember he was over there with with Los Angeles Chargers playing behind All-Pros and Pro Bowlers.”

Nwosu was mostly a rotational rusher for the Chargers, the team that drafted him in the third round out of USC, from 2018 to 2021. But he started every game for the Seahawks in 2022 and played nearly 80% of the team’s defensive snaps. As a result, he set career highs in sacks (9.5), QB hits (26) and tackles for loss (12).

“He showed you, ‘Look, I can handle it. I can give you 9.5 sacks, I can give you some TFLs, I can be the Player of the Week,'” Bumpus said. “So yeah, I think Uchenna is one of the guys that you don’t want to let go and that you want to extend because we talk about the culture and the identity of the Seattle Seahawks, this team, I automatically throw him in the mix. I think his presence is important and his play is important. He’s a guy who can produce. I’m expecting a big year out of this guy. I’m expecting 10.5 or 11 sacks.”

Replied Salk, “Wow. All right. Well, if you have 10.5 or 11 sacks, you’ll have wished that you signed him earlier to some sort of an extension.”

Listen to Bumpus’ discussion with Salk at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. 

K.J. Wright: What the Seattle Seahawks’ defense is still missing

Brock and Salk podcast

Bump & Stacy Show

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Jerry Dipoto talks Mariners’ ‘frustration’ and ‘level of focus’

Jerry Dipoto discussed the Seattle Mariners' offensive woes, struggling to keep focus and much more during his weekly Seattle Sports show.

15 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Quandre Diggs...

Brent Stecker

Huard: ‘Positionless’ secondary could be Seahawks’ new superpower

"The positionless availability of that secondary, to me, is what is so intriguing and so fun," Brock Huard says of the Seattle Seahawks.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade deadline...

Brandon Gustafson

ESPN’s Passan: It’s ‘confusing’ why the Mariners aren’t better

"They're just like a boat that's in neutral and you're just waiting for them to kick it into gear," Jeff Passan said of the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers...

Brandon Gustafson

K.J. Wright: What the Seattle Seahawks’ defense is still missing

The Seattle Seahawks revamped their defense this offseason, but fomer Hawks LB K.J. Wright thinks they're lacking at one key position.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Mike Salk

Salk: Seahawks still need Geno Smith to show one important thing

Quarterback Geno Smith represents an exception on the Seattle Seahawks roster, and the clock is ticking for him to show one thing, writes Mike Salk.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brent Stecker

K.J. Wright seeing big things with Seahawks’ top 2 picks

Former Seattle Seahawks great K.J. Wright is raving about the team's two first-round draft picks, Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

3 days ago

Bumpus: Why Seahawks need to extend Uchenna Nwosu