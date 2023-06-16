Close
SEATTLE STORM

Las Vegas Aces ease past Seattle Storm 96-63

Jun 15, 2023, 9:35 PM

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Jackie Young...

Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 96-63 on Thursday night.

Las Vegas Aces 96, Seattle Storm 63: Box score

Young made a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run for a 43-35 lead with 1:07 left in the second quarter. The Aces extended it to 47-37 at the break after Kelsey Plum made a scoop shot before the buzzer. Young, Plum and Wilson all scored in double figures in the first half as Las Vegas shot 56% from the field.

Young scored 12 points in the third quarter to help Las Vegas build a 67-52 lead entering the fourth.

Gray’s behind-the-back assist to Kierstan Bell made it 84-59.

Plum finished with 19 points for Las Vegas (9-1). Candace Parker had seven points and six assists, and Gray added eight points and nine assists.

Ezi Magbegor had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Jewell Loyd scored 17 points for Seattle (2-7). Ivana Dojkic added 16 points. The Storm’s bench players combined for just one point on 0-for-7 shooting.

Las Vegas scored 90-plus points for the ninth time this season and held Seattle to 38% shooting.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

SeattleSports.com Staff

