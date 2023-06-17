Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Why Huard doesn’t see UW Huskies as a playoff team in 2023

Jun 17, 2023, 8:53 AM | Updated: 8:56 am

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

UW Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer during the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman is as high on the UW Huskies for the 2023 season as anybody.

“I think it’s a legit playoff contender right now,” Feldman told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Wednesday. “I got a chance to spend some time around the program at the end of the spring and was impressed by what I saw. I think Kalen DeBoer has been a fantastic hire … I think all signs are really good with the direction of Huskies football right now. It’s an amazing flip of where it was a year ago at this point.”

Why a top college football insider thinks UW Huskies are playoff contenders

“I do (think they can contend for a playoff spot),” he later added. “I mean, look, if they win the Pac-12 and they can run the table, why not? I mean, last year, you saw how good that team was.”

Brock and Salk host Brock Huard, a former UW Huskies quarterback, isn’t quite as high on his alma mater as his FOX Sports colleague, as he explained on Thursday.

“This is one I had a harder time with, even with my Husky-flowered glasses,” Huard said. “… I just don’t see 12-1. If you come out 12 -1 and win the Pac-12 this year, you’re gonna make the playoffs. I don’t see 12-1.”

A big difference between the UW Huskies’ 11-2 season last year and a potential playoff berth this year is the schedule.

“I see Boise State at home, I see at Michigan State, I see at Arizona that has been an absolute nightmare for you and they are much much better with Jedd Fisch, I see Oregon at home and then I see a three-week stretch of at USC, Utah at home and at Oregon State. I just have a hard time saying 12-1,” Huard said.

Brock and Salk have talked about the “Goldilocks Zone” of things being “just right” a lot this week, mainly with the Seahawks. Huard thinks UW’s Goldilocks Zone was last year rather than this upcoming season, due largely to the schedule.

“The Goldilocks zone was, ‘Hey man, I’ve got this this young gun, super talented guy (in quarterback Michael Penix) and he was a mess at Indiana and we’re gonna grow this thing together we’re going to develop together and we’re going to believe in one another together. I’ve got some enough talent around it and we have a favorable (schedule),”‘ Huard said. “Looking back, the most favorable possible schedule ever. Didn’t play Utah, didn’t play USC last year. Now, guys have gotten paid. Some guys have gotten paid a lot … This is not going to be a Goldilocks year. I’m not saying gloom and doom, but 12-1 to me feels like a strong reach.”

5 UW Huskies hires under Kalen DeBoer that have paid off

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks trade Aaron Donald...

Brandon Gustafson

Brock & Salk: Should Seahawks consider blockbuster trade for Aaron Donald?

Does a blockbuster trade for star Rams DL Aaron Donald make sense for the Seattle Seahawks? Brock and Salk broke it down on Thursday.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Kalen DeBoer...

Brandon Gustafson

Why a top college football insider thinks UW Huskies are playoff contenders

The UW Huskies aren't just a Pac-12 contender, but a College Football Playoff contender, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman told Brock & Salk.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mike Ford...

Brandon Gustafson

Have Mariners found their DH? Dipoto talks Mike Ford’s play

Mike Ford has been great for the Seattle Mariners as their DH the last two weeks. Jerry Dipoto talked about the slugger's recent play.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

Brent Stecker

Dipoto: What Mariners 2B José Caballero has that’s ‘off the charts’ good

"He has been a real breath of fresh air," Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says of rookie second baseman José Caballero.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brandon Gustafson

The Legion of Boom star Huard sees in Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon

When Brock Huard thinks of the way Seattle Seahawks rookie CB Devon Witherspoon plays, he thinks of a former Legion of Boom star.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: How Mariners will manage their young pitchers’ workloads

With four very young starters in the Seattle Mariners' rotation, Jerry Dipoto discussed how the M's will manage them going forward.

3 days ago

Why Huard doesn’t see UW Huskies as a playoff team in 2023