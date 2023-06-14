Close
Seattle Storm make 12 3-pointers, beat Mercury 83-69

Jun 13, 2023, 9:27 PM

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 18: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm drives to the hoop against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena on May 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

AP staff

PHOENIX (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-69 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Storm 83, Phoenix Mercury 69: Box Score

It was Seattle’s first victory over Phoenix since Sept. 3, 2021 after getting swept in three matchups last season.

Seattle scored 12 of the opening 15 points and cruised to a 50-36 lead at halftime. The Mercury scored just 33 points in the second half.

Phoenix stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi combined for just two points. Griner had two points and two rebounds in nine first-half minutes and did not play in the second half due to a hip injury. Taurasi was held scoreless for the first time since Aug. 2, 2022.

Ivana Dojkic added 14 points and rookie Jordan Horston had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Seattle (2-6), which secured its first road victory of the season. Ezi Magbegor had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Sophie Cunningham led Phoenix (2-6) with 21 points. Sug Sutton added 15 points and Michaela Onyenwere had 10 points.

