SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Marco Gonzales getting tests on forearm; rookie Bryan Woo to debut

Jun 2, 2023, 7:44 PM

Seattle Mariners Marco Gonzales...

Marco Gonzales pitches against Oakland on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Seattle Mariners starter Marco Gonzales remained in Seattle for tests on his left forearm and will not make his scheduled start Saturday in Texas.

Friday: Texas Rangers shut Seattle Mariners out 2-0 in series opener

Manager Scott Servais said Friday before the series opener against the Rangers that Gonzalez felt some discomfort after throwing 5 2/3 innings last Sunday at home against Pittsburgh. The left-hander still wasn’t feeling right when throwing his bullpen session earlier this week.

“Wanted to get it checked out,” Servais said, adding that he wouldn’t elaborate further until the team gets reports back from the doctors.

The Mariners have right-hander Bryan Woo with them in Texas to pitch in Gonzales’ spot in what will be his big league debut. They will have to make a roster move before Saturday’s game to add him to the roster.

Woo is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA with 32 strikeouts and eight walks over 27 innings in five starts for Double-A Arkansas. The 23-year-old right-hander was a sixth-round draft pick by the Mariners out of Cal Poly in 2021.

Seattle has won six of the last seven games started by Gonzales (4-1, 5.22 ERA in 10 starts overall).

Gonzales allowed one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh, after giving up two runs over six innings against Oakland his previous start. Those followed his shortest outing of the season, when Boston scored eight runs over 1 2/3 innings against him.

Seattle did select infielder Mike Ford from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and he was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter. The 30-year-old Ford gets $850,000 salary while in the majors and $200,000 while in the minors.

Ford was hitting .302 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs in 49 games for Tacoma. He played 16 games with the Mariners last season, when he also appeared in games for San Francisco, Atlanta and the Los Angeles Angels.

Drayer: Are Seattle Mariners in better shape than at this point last year?

