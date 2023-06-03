Texas Rangers rough up Seattle Mariners 16-6 in Woo’s debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had a hit apiece on the first two pitches of Bryan Woo’s major league career, sparking the Texas Rangers to a 16-6 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Texas Rangers 16, Seattle Mariners 6: Box score

Semien doubled on the first pitch from Woo on his way to four hits, including a three-run homer. He extended his career-best hitting streak to 22 games, longest in the majors this season.

Seager singled Semien home on Woo’s second pitch, and Jonah Heim hit a tiebreaking two-run double later in the first after the Mariners had taken a 1-0 lead.

Seager added a two-run double in the second as Woo (0-1) allowed seven hits and six runs in just two innings. The 23-year-old right-hander got his first four outs on strikeouts.

“I’ve been trying to do that most of the year,” Semien said of going after the first pitch. “I think that’s a better way to set the tone. Two hits on two swings kind of sets the tone for our offense and puts him on his heels.”

Semien and Seager combined for seven hits, seven runs and six RBIs as the Rangers scored at least 10 runs in a majors-leading 15th game. They’ve scored at least 15 runs five times.

Woo, Seattle’s 2021 sixth-round pick out of Cal Poly, was called up from Double-A Arkansas. He started in place of left-hander Marco Gonzales, who went on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain.

“I didn’t really honestly feel too sped up,” Woo said. “Nice to get a couple of those strikeouts there. Just left too many pitches middle and paid for it.”

Leody Taveras hit a three-run homer — his third of the season — to give the Rangers a 10-3 lead in the fifth.

Semien’s three-run shot, his ninth, came in the seventh, two batters before Nathaniel Lowe’s two-run homer for his fifth of the season. Adolis García reached 50 RBIs on a single in the fourth.

Mitch Garver homered leading off the eighth with Seattle infielder Mike Ford on the mound.

After Semien and Seager, the third-hitting Lowe had three hits and three more RBIs as the Rangers had a season-high 19 hits.

“It’s a deep lineup,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “These guys throw out great at-bats throughout the order. When you get 10 hits with the first three hitters … nine RBIs, usually good things are going to happen.”

The Mariners trailed 6-3 in the fourth and had the tying run at the plate when Julio Rodríguez broke for second and Heim’s throw went straight into the ground and rolled toward Seager.

The Texas shortstop charged toward home, gloved the ball on the infield dirt like it was a regular grounder and threw out José Caballero trying to score from third on the errant throw, ending the inning.

Just how we drew it up 😂 pic.twitter.com/GFVxA3dLnA — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 3, 2023

“We had some chances to get back in the game,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Kind of needed a hit or two with the bases loaded there and it didn’t happen to even get us back in the game. Just a rough day all around.”

Reliever Josh Sborz (2-2) retired all five batters he faced with two strikeouts after replacing struggling Texas starter Andrew Heaney in the fourth.

BOCHY INTO TOP 10

The Texas victory gave manager Bruce Bochy 2,040 wins, tying Walter Alston for 10th on the career list. Bochy is 2,040-2,049. Alston was 2,040-1,613.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Utilityman Brad Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, and utilityman Ezequiel Duran was activated from the 10-day IL and started in left field. Duran had been sidelined by right oblique discomfort.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (3-2, 3.00 ERA) pitches on Sunday. He is the other Seattle starter besides Woo to make his major league debut this season. He gave up eight runs in 4 2/3 innings in his most recent start, a 10-4 loss to the Yankees.

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42 ERA) was 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA in May, including a career-best scoreless streak of 29 2/3 innings that started in April.

