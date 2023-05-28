Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Morris, Frei lead Seattle Sounders to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

May 27, 2023, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:27 pm

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris ended an eight-match scoreless streak with a first-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up in the Seattle Sounders’ 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 1, New York Red Bulls 0: Summary

Morris ended his scoring drought when he took passes from Léo Chú and Albert Rusnák and found the net in the 22nd minute.

Morris, who scored eight goals in his first six appearances this season, had not scored a goal since a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on April 1.

Seattle (8-5-2) held on for the win despite being forced to play a man down from the 75th minute on after João Paulo was tagged with a red card.

Frei finished with three saves to earn his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season, helping the Sounders snap a two-match skid at home.

Carlos Coronel did not make a save for the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls (3-5-7) had a 9-8 edge in shots and a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

The home team has won each of the last seven match-ups between the clubs. Neither team has posted a road win in the series since both clubs pulled off the feat in 2010.

The Sounders had dropped two straight at home following a 10-match unbeaten run. Seattle has lost three straight at home in all competitions just once — spanning the 2010-11 seasons.

The Red Bulls lost for the first time in four matches (2-1-1) since coach Troy Lesesne took over the reins.

Seattle leads the Western Conference by one point over defending champion Los Angeles FC and expansion team St. Louis City.

New York travels to play Inter Miami on Wednesday. Seattle will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

OL Reign beat Angel City 4-1 at Lumen Field in NWSL play

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Vite, own-goal lead Whitecaps over Seattle Sounders 2-0

Pedro Vite scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps used an own-goal by Stefan Frei half to post a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

8 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Finlay sparks Austin to 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders

Ethan Finlay had a goal and assist as Austin FC handed the West-leading Seattle Sounders their second straight loss at home 2-1.

11 days ago

Seattle Sounders Paul Rothrock...

The Associated Press

Unlikely hero lifts Seattle Sounders over Dynamo 1-0

Paul Rothrock subbed in in the 83rd minute and scored the only goal of the match four minutes later to propel the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

15 days ago

Sounders Jordan Morris...

The Associated Press

Sounders lose 2-1 as Sporting KC gets 1st win of season

Erik Thommy had a goal and an assist, Alan Pulido scored his first goal in nearly two years and Sporting Kansas City stunned the Seattle Sounders 2-1.

21 days ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders’ Frei has sixth shutout in draw with Real Salt Lake

Stefan Frei finished with three saves to help the Seattle Sounders earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

29 days ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Rusnák, Frei help Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0

Albert Rusnák scored late in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

1 month ago

Morris, Frei lead Seattle Sounders to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls