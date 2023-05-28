Close
OL Reign beat Angel City 4-1 at Lumen Field in NWSL play

May 27, 2023, 9:49 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

OL Reign Megan Rapinoe...

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe during an NWSL match at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Veronica Latsko scored twice and OL Reign bounced back after giving up an early goal to defeat Angel City 4-1 on Saturday.

OL Reign 4, Angel City 1: Stats

Claire Emslie scored Angel City’s lone goal in the 27th minute when she snuck a corner kick into the near post.

Megan Rapinoe assisted the next three goals in front of the Reign’s home fans in the win at Lumen Field, which was the first part of a doubleheader ahead of the Seattle Sounders hosting the NY Red Bulls in MLS play.

The first came in the 34th minute when Rapinoe crossed the ball into the box for Elyse Bennett, who slid a shot into the right corner with her first touch.

In the 52nd, Rapinoe passed to Latsko at the top of the box. The forward sent a hard shot into the upper right corner of the goal. Latsko scored again three minutes later, connecting with Rapinoe’s cross into the box.

Quinn made it 4-1 with their first NWSL goal, curling a shot from outside the box into the far-post corner.

The Reign (5-3-1) had 25 shots compared to seven for Angel City (2-4-3).

Morris, Frei lead Seattle Sounders to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

