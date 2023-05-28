On Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks added to the trenches in a major way.

Huard: Charbonnet has fewest adjustments to make of all Seattle Seahawks rookies

In the fourth round, Seattle took big Mississippi State nose tackle Cameron Young. In the fifth round, the Hawks double-dipped with Michigan players, adding defensive end Mike Morris and center Olu Oluwatimi to the mix.

But before the Seahawks took that trio on Day 3, they selected big LSU guard Anthony Bradford. Emphasis on big as the 108th overall pick is a large man at 6 foot 4 and 332 pounds.

Like all the players selected by the Seahawks and the rest of the league, Bradford is far from perfect coming out of college. So where does he need to get better upon entering the NFL? Brock Huard shared his thoughts during Thursday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“It is not going to be about that power, man,” Huard said. “You will sense that and you’ll probably hear that right? There’s gonna be some ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ and you can probably hear that that sled creak a little bit in some of those pads. Because like (Rocky IV villain Ivan Drago), whatever he hits, he destroys. He is a powerful, powerful man.

“His adjustment is all going to be about pass protecting. His adjustment is going to be about that interior quickness … The dude’s got got power for days, but does he now have the eyes and the feet?”

Huard, a former college and NFL quarterback, noted that many drills for QBs center around getting the eyes and feet synced up.

“I think many times those interior offensive lineman have got to do the same thing,” he said. “… Can you connect your eyes to your feet in making sure your feet get in front of Aaron Donald, your feet get in front of Fletcher Cox, your feet get in front of some of the people that you’ve got to block in this division. So that will be the sole question. His horsepower, his manpower, his moving people off the line? No issues whatsoever. And (Seahawks guards) Damien Lewis and even Phil Haynes are gonna look at him and go, ‘That dude is a monster.’ But now can you stay in front of these pass-rushers and can you be adept enough in the protection game that you can play? That will be the big question for Mr. Bradford.”

Listen to the full second hour of Thursday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player below.

Huard: 3 adjustments top Seattle Seahawks pick Devon Witherspoon faces

Follow @TheBGustafson