BROCK AND SALK

Salk: The 5 most irreplaceable players for the Seattle Seahawks

May 24, 2023, 12:38 PM

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a 50 yard pass to score a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 25: Uchenna Nwosu #10 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on September 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Charles Cross #67 of the Seattle Seahawks prepares for a snap against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts to a stop against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 32-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

When looking at the Seattle Seahawks’ current roster, who are the most irreplaceable players they have?

Seattle Seahawks announce 2023 NFL preseason schedule

That’s a question Mike Salk tackled during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

And in classic Salk form, it was answered with a top-five list.

Here’s a breakdown of Salk’s list:

No. 5: WR DK Metcalf

The Seahawks enter the season with a top receiver tandem in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and they used a first-round pick on Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Salk explained that he thinks Metcalf is harder to replace than Lockett.

“DK I have as No. 5. Yes, Lockett would probably be an honorable mention. But, I mean, I think Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be able to do a lot of the same things that (Lockett) can do,” Salk said.

No. 4: QB Geno Smith

The Seahawks had a Pro Bowl quarterback last year in Geno Smith, and he’s back on a three-year contract.

Pretty hard to replace, right?

Well, Smith made Salk’s list, but he’s lower than many would think.

“Geno was fourth. And yeah, I mean, Geno would be hard to replace. But they kind of like (backup QB) Drew Lock and I kind of would be intrigued by what that looks like,” Salk said.

No. 3: Edge Uchenna Nwosu

Pass rush has been an issue off and on for the Seahawks in recent years, but they appear to have found a pretty good rusher in Uchenna Nwosu, who had 9.5 sacks for Seattle in 2022 after signing in free agency.

“Even though they do have other guys at outside linebacker, he’s like the one veteran I actually trust at a very important position,” Salk said.

Darrell Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick, had 9.5 sacks at that position last year, and the Hawks used second-round picks at edge rusher each of the last two years in Boye Mafe in 2022 and Derick Hall in 2023.

No. 2: LT Charles Cross

One of the most important positions in football is left tackle because it protects the blind side for a right-handed quarterback, and the Seahawks have a young player there in 2022 first-round pick Charles Cross, who started every game last year.

“It’d be really hard to replace Cross,” Salk said.

No. 1: DL Dre Jones

At No. 1 is a player who has not played a single snap for the Seahawks.

No, it’s not a rookie, but Seattle’s big free-agent signing. That’s defensive lineman Dre Jones, who comes to Seattle from Denver on a lucrative three-year deal.

So why does Salk think Jones is the most irreplaceable player on the Seahawks?

“They don’t have anybody else,” he exclaimed. “There’s no one else there. If Dre Jones goes down, what is your defensive line? I’m not telling you Dre Jones is the best player in the Seahawks. In fact, I’ve never really seen him play. But based on the amount of money they gave him in the offseason and what they say he is and based on what else they have, he to me right now is the most irreplaceable player on the Seahawks.”

Salk’s Seattle Seahawks Takeaways

After going through his top-five list, Salk shared how he views the Seahawks’ roster top to bottom.

“One, they don’t have a lot of stars. They don’t have a lot of guys they can’t live without,” Salk said. “Two, they’ve got some pretty good depth. And they’ve got a lot of redundancies on this roster. Outside of defensive line, there’s a fair amount of depth at every other position.”

