The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up Day 2 of the NFL early after they and the Denver Broncos made another trade.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Tracker: Picks, coverage details

This one isn’t quite on the same level of the blockbuster deal involving Russell Wilson last offseason, but is notable nonetheless.

The Seahawks traded the 83rd overall pick (third round) to Denver for pick 108 (fourth round) as well as the Broncos’ third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So far this draft, the Seahawks made two picks in each of the first two rounds.

Seattle took cornerback Devon Witherspoon (fifth overall) and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20th) in the first round on Thursday and edge rusher Derick Hall (37th) and running back Zach Charbonnet (52) in the second round. The Hawks didn’t make any picks in the third round.

Seattle now has six picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with two in the fourth round (108 and 123), two in the fifth (151 and 154) and one each in the sixth (198) and seventh (237) rounds.

