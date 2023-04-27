The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a multi-year extension with Bonneville Seattle Media Group to continue with Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM as the official flagship radio broadcast partners of the Seahawks.

Seahawks Draft Details: Picks, coverage on Seattle Sports

The announcement was made Thursday by Seahawks executive vice president and general manager John Schneider on The John Schneider Show with Wyman and Bob in advance of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It’s been an awesome partnership over the years,” said Schneider, who pointed out that KIRO has been the only flagship radio station of the Seahawks since the team began play in 1976. At 47 years, it is the second-longest continued partnership between an NFL team and flagship radio station.

Per the agreement, Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM will continue to broadcast all Seahawks games, including pregame, play-by-play and postgame coverage. Radio coverage will also remain available for fans in the Seattle market on the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and Seahawks mobile apps. In addition, the partnership includes special programming, joint community service projects and exclusive web content.

“We are thrilled to continue our incredible, long-standing relationship with Seattle Sports 710 and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM as our official flagship radio broadcast partners,” said Chuck Arnold, president of the Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “Since our inception in 1976, the 12s have enjoyed the most exciting moments in Seahawks history on the radio with Bonneville Seattle. Together, we are proud to continue to grow and expand our offerings to bring the best, most exclusive Seahawks programming to our fans in the region for years to come.”

“For nearly 50 years, the Seahawks and KIRO have shared a unique partnership and today we are honored and excited to once again extend our commitment to broadcast the Seahawks throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said Cathy Cangiano, senior vice president and market manager for Bonneville Seattle. “Working together for so many years makes collaboration and innovation a natural part of what we do together. That spirit is present in the broadcast booth, in our respective front offices and especially in our community, where we seek to entertain and serve the 12s. Once again, we look forward to broadcasting the excitement of Seahawks football.”

Gameday coverage begins with pregame analysis three hours before each game and concludes with three hours of postgame coverage featuring press conferences and exclusive interviews with players from the locker room.

Seattle Seahawks coverage from Seattle Sports

• GM John Schneider has learned lesson from drafting for need

• Adams, Brooks hopeful to be back for training camp

• Bumpus: How Nwosu can ‘transform’ the defense in 2023

• Rost: The Hawks’ best picks by round under Schneider and Carroll

• Bump & Stacy: Draft mistakes Seattle Seahawks need to avoid making