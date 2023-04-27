Seattle Seahawks Draft Tracker: Picks, coverage details

Are you ready for the biggest draft in the history of the Seattle Seahawks?

Well, that sure looks like what this weekend is shaping up to be. The Seahawks have 10 picks over the annual three-day NFL Draft, including two each in both the first round and the second round. That’s right – that Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos is still paying off.

Thanks to the deal with Denver, not only do the Seahawks have an additional pick in the first round, but at No. 5 overall, it’s their highest pick ever under current general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll, who joined the team in 2010.

So what are the Hawks going to do with that pick? We’ve only been talking about it for months, dissecting every possible angle, and if you want our opinions, click the link below to see what each of the voices of Seattle Sports say they want to see Pete and John do.

Seattle Sports voices share their picks for the Seahawks at No. 5

As we do every NFL Draft, we’ll have the whole thing covered from head to toe Thursday, Friday and Saturday both on Seattle Sports 710 AM and right here on SeattleSports.com. Below, we have a breakdown of all 10 picks for the Hawks plus details on Seattle Sports’ coverage.

2023 Seattle Seahawks Draft Picks

NFL Draft taking place in downtown Kansas City

• Day 1 (First round starts at 5 p.m.)



First round – No. 5 (from Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (Story | Reaction)

First round – No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigma, WR, Ohio State (Story | Reaction)

• Day 2 (Second round starts at 4 p.m.)



Second round – No. 37 (from Denver)

Second round – No. 52

Third round – No. 83

• Day 3 (Fourth round starts at 9 a.m.)



Fourth round – No. 123

Fifth round – No. 151 (from Pittsburgh)

Fifth round – No. 154

Sixth round – No. 198

Seventh round – No. 237

Seattle Sports Draft Coverage

Due to Mariners baseball, not all of our draft coverage will air on Seattle Sports 710 AM. However, it all will be available on the Seattle Sports video stream, which can be found on the Seattle Sports app or the front page of SeattleSports.com.

THURSDAY

Airing live on Seattle Sports and on the Seattle Sports video stream

• 1-4 p.m. (immediately following M’s coverage) – Special extended edition of Bump & Stacy

• 4 p.m. – The John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM

• 4-9 p.m. – Draft Show with Brock Huard, Dave Wyman & Bob Stelton live from Seahawks HQ

FRIDAY

Airing exclusively on the SeattleSports.com video stream (Mariners on 710 AM)



• 4-9 p.m. – Draft Show with Michael Bumpus, Dave Wyman & Bob Stelton live from Seahawks HQ

SATURDAY

Airing live on Seattle Sports and on the Seattle Sports video stream

• 8-11 a.m. – Draft Show live with Mike Salk & Stacy Rost

