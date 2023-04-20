Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks Draft Profile: How ‘most talented’ OL Skoronski could fit Hawks

Apr 20, 2023, 9:18 AM

Seahawks draft Peter Skoronski...

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski om Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The foregone conclusion is the Seattle Seahawks will use their first first-round pick on either a quarterback or defensive lineman. But what about the other side of the trenches?

Bumpus: How Nwosu can ‘transform’ the Seahawks’ defense in 2023

That’s where Brock Huard’s Wednesday draft profile player makes his mark, and that’s Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, a unanimous All-American in 2022.

“Peter Skoronski is the most talented and most highly thought of offensive lineman in this draft,” Huard said during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Northwestern has gone just 4-20 the last two years, and Huard said Skoronski was the “only good thing” about that team of late.

“He came in and 2020 as a true freshman right away and started nine games in that COVID year and then he came in back-to-back years and he was first-team All-Big Ten. So he is their only stud, he is their only star,” he said.

So why would Skoronski, a college left tackle, be in play for the Seattle Seahawks in the first round? Well, some think he’s not an offensive tackle at the NFL level and is instead a guard. And while the Seahawks are set at offensive tackle after last year’s draft, all three of Seattle’s assumed starters at left guard (Damien Lewis), center (Evan Brown) and right guard (Phil Haynes) are pending free agents after the 2023 season.

“Powerful. Does not get bull rushed, does not get beaten, does not get knocked off his feet. But with the short arms, everybody’s saying move him in (from tackle to guard), Huard said of Skoronski.

Skoronski is 6 foot 4 and weighs 313 pounds, but his arms are 32 1/4-inch long, shorter than teams want from an offensive tackle. For instance, Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross measured in with 34 1/2-inch arms at last year’s NFL Scouting Combine while right tackle Abraham Lucas’ were 33 7/8.

Skoronski’s lack of length may result in him being a guard, but Huard thinks the tools are there for him to be a pretty darn good one.

“If he had 34 1/4-inch arms, he might be picked in the top five and he may be top three because he’d be a left tackle and everybody would say put him put at left tackle for the next 10 years, absolute pro, absolute stud, absolute rock,” he said.

The Seahawks hold the No. 5 and 20 picks in this year’s first round. Skoronski almost certainly will be gone by pick 20, and Huard doesn’t think Skoronski should be in play at No. 5.

“I can’t tell you I would take him at No. 5. This is a trade down (target),” he said. “If you don’t love (someone at five) and if there aren’t great options and as you’re trying to put this puzzle together and you’re just like ‘I can’t do it with Jalen (Carter),’ and Will Anderson is gone and I’m not taking Anthony Richardson and you want to shore up your offensive line (then Skoronski could be a target).”

Skoronski at left guard next to Cross may not become this generation’s Walter Jones-Steve Hutchinson, but Huard thinks there’s “clay to mold” with those two to become a really great tandem on the left side of the Seahawks’ offensive line for years to come.

“If they’re not A’s, they’re A-minuses and if they’re not 100s, they’re 95s,” Huard said. “And all of a sudden you have those two on the left side and Abe Lucas on your right side and you can do that for the next three, four years? You become a very, very physical team.”

“He is the elite talent, he is the No. 1 lineman on this board. He’s a top 10 guy,” Huard added later. “Probably not at tackle – you’d probably slide him in to guard and he would be somebody that can plug and play right away.”

Listen to the full fourth hour of Wednesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player below.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: ‘Cold-blooded’ OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Injury Updates: Muñoz, Moore, Ray and Haggerty

We got the latest on players working their way back from injury on Thursday's Jerry Dipoto Show with the Mariners president of baseball operations.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Is change needed? Dipoto addresses Mariners’ hitting struggles

During his weekly chat with Brock and Salk, Jerry Dipoto discussed the Seattle Mariners' early-season hitting woes and what needs to change.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cardinals Tyler O'Neill...

Brent Stecker

Where Mariners could look if they decide to trade for a bat

You don't see early-season trades often in MLB, but if the Seattle Mariners are looking for a bat, ESPN's Jeff Passan thinks the Cardinals could be a fit as a trade partner.

2 days ago

Seahawks draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft Profile: ‘Cold-blooded’ OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Brock Huard's Seattle Seahawks draft profiles continues on with Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a "calculated" route runner.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken playoffs...

Brandon Gustafson

Salk: Kraken ‘did everything they needed’ to stun Avs in Game 1

Mike Salk breaks down how the Seattle Kraken were able to knock off the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their playoff series.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Brent Stecker

Passan: With big week, Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic displays his star potential

"I look at Jarred Kelenic and I see a star," ESPN's Jeff Passan said of the Seattle Mariners outfielder's recent breakout week.

3 days ago

Seahawks Draft Profile: How ‘most talented’ OL Skoronski could fit Hawks