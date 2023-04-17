The Seattle Seahawks have put the focus on their defense this offseason, adding Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed to their D-line, signing linebackers Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush Jr., and picking up defensive back Julian Love.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 offseason tracker

Seattle’s one other notable addition in free agency, however, comes at a position group where former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus still sees room for improvement.

The Seahawks officially signed center/guard Evan Brown earlier this month, giving them a potential replacement for last year’s starting center, Austin Blythe, who announced his retirement in February. With the upcoming NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Bumpus expects some of the Hawks’ focus to be on that position group.

“I look at all the positions that the Hawks have addressed and haven’t addressed, and I still look at that offensive line and say you still need one or two guys right there,” he said on Monday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “… You need some young talent.”

The Seahawks have had some success in that regard the past three years. Damien Lewis, a third-round pick in 2020, has started all 45 games at guard that he has played in three seasons with Seattle. And in 2022, the Hawks got big contributions out of rookie tackles Charles Cross (first round) and Abraham Lucas (third round). Bumpus wonders if the Seahawks could have similar luck going that route in looking for a center.

“You did a great job last year getting two rookie tackles to hold it down. A few years back you get Damien Lewis at that guard spot,” he said. “We all know the center has been the biggest struggle bus piece of this offensive line over the past few years. There’s been no consistency there.”

Seahawks Draft Profiles: Standout Big Ten OL Jones and Tippmann

Bumpus added that after committing to Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith with a three-year contract, it’s important for Seattle to solidify his protection.

“I’m looking at that at that O-line and saying, ‘Do you think this is enough to protect Geno and to run the football effectively?’ They might think it’s enough, but I know they’re gonna address this position in the draft,” Bumpus said. “This is the key: if they can find one or two guys to be here for three or four years, especially on a rookie contract, something special could be going on with this offense, especially because you signed Geno.”

Bump and Stacy airs live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports (find podcasts of the show here). Catch the Four-Down Territory segment where Bumpus answers four football questions at 11:15 a.m. daily.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Bump & Stacy: Draft mistakes the Seahawks need to avoid

• Does Jeff Bezos really make sense as next Seahawks owner?

• Seahawks GM John Schneider talks draft board, what’s left to do

• Seahawks Draft: What to know about Jalen Carter’s time at Georgia

• Don’t forget about 20: What Seattle Seahawks can do with two first-rounders

Follow @BrentStecker