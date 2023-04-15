Seattle Kraken insider Andy Eide has passed away

Andy Eide, a longtime fixture in the Seattle hockey scene who served as Seattle Kraken insider for Seattle Sports, passed away on Friday.

Andy suffered a stroke prior to the Kraken’s game on March 18 and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he’d spent the last few weeks in ICU.

Andy attended his very first Seattle Thunderbirds game back in 1987 and got hooked on the game, covering the Thunderbirds in various capacities over the last few decades.

Andy has been the Seattle Kraken insider for Seattle Sports since the team’s inception, and he’s been a regular fixture on the station’s airwaves ever since. He also wrote and reported on the Kraken for NHL.com and Sound of Hockey. Prior to covering the Kraken for Seattle Sports, Andy covered the Seattle Thunderbirds for SeattleSports.com.

Here’s what Andy’s brother Chris wrote on Caring Bridge when announcing his brother’s passing:

If you knew Andy, you knew his laugh – it filled the room and always made you feel good. We are heartbroken to have been unable to talk with him or hear him laugh these past few weeks, but we are grateful we were able to hold his hand and say our goodbyes. He was a wonderful man, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He will be missed greatly. Please don’t take your loved ones and friends for granted – give them a call, or a hug, and check-in. Andy passed away peacefully today at Harborview Medical Center. We are touched by all the love and support we have received these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Neurology Research Department at Harborview/UW.

We at Seattle Sports send our best wishes to the Eide family. If you would like to support them, you can donate to their GoFundMe.