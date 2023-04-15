Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SPORTS PIT

Seattle Kraken insider Andy Eide has passed away

Apr 14, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

Andy Eide Seattle Kraken...

Andy Eide intervieweing Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Kraken)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Kraken)

BY


SeattleSports.com

Andy Eide, a longtime fixture in the Seattle hockey scene who served as Seattle Kraken insider for Seattle Sports, passed away on Friday.

Andy suffered a stroke prior to the Kraken’s game on March 18 and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he’d spent the last few weeks in ICU.

Andy attended his very first Seattle Thunderbirds game back in 1987 and got hooked on the game, covering the Thunderbirds in various capacities over the last few decades.

Andy has been the Seattle Kraken insider for Seattle Sports since the team’s inception, and he’s been a regular fixture on the station’s airwaves ever since. He also wrote and reported on the Kraken for NHL.com and Sound of Hockey. Prior to covering the Kraken for Seattle Sports, Andy covered the Seattle Thunderbirds for SeattleSports.com.

Here’s what Andy’s brother Chris wrote on Caring Bridge when announcing his brother’s passing:

If you knew Andy, you knew his laugh – it filled the room and always made you feel good. We are heartbroken to have been unable to talk with him or hear him laugh these past few weeks, but we are grateful we were able to hold his hand and say our goodbyes. He was a wonderful man, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He will be missed greatly. Please don’t take your loved ones and friends for granted – give them a call, or a hug, and check-in.

Andy passed away peacefully today at Harborview Medical Center.

We are touched by all the love and support we have received these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Neurology Research Department at Harborview/UW.

We at Seattle Sports send our best wishes to the Eide family. If you would like to support them, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

Seattle Sports Pit

Paul Silas...

The Associated Press

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion including with Sonics, dies at 79

Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player including the 1978-79 Seattle Sonics, has died. at the age of 79

4 months ago

XFL Seattle Dragons...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Sea Dragons reveal uniforms for 2023 XFL relaunch

The relaunch of the XFL got a little bit more real with the reveal of the uniforms for all eight teams, including the Seattle Sea Dragons.

4 months ago

World Cup...

The Associated Press

US knocked out of World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands

The Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

4 months ago

World Cup US Iran...

The Associated Press

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran.

5 months ago

World Cup US England...

The Associated Press

US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday in the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.

5 months ago

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup, group B s...

The Associated Press

Wales converts PK, US settles for 1-1 draw in World Cup opener

Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah's first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw with the US in a World opener.

5 months ago

Seattle Kraken insider Andy Eide has passed away