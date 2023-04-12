It’s not rare for a team to use an NFL Draft pick on a player they think they can mold into something more than they were in college. There’s a strong candidate in that vein for the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive front in Georgia Tech’s Keion White.

A unique combination of size and speed makes White stand out – he’s 6 foot 5 and 285 pounds, and was clocked running 21 mph at the Senior Bowl – as someone the Seahawks may look to maneuver themselves into the right spot to take even though he doesn’t have a long track record of success on the defensive line.

As FOX college football analyst Brock Huard pointed out during his daily draft profile on Tuesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, White began his college football career as a tight end at Old Dominion. He moved to defense while still at ODU, then transferred to Georgia Tech, where he made 7 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for loss to earn third team All-ACC honors as a senior.

“He was like, ‘I gotta go play somewhere,’ and Georgia Tech, as bad a program as they had been at times, needed just talent,” Huard said. “‘I need talent. I need 6-5, 280.’ So he comes to Atlanta, doesn’t do much his first year in ’21, so you’re really talking about a one-hit wonder. And you know, those always scare me a little bit. I like production. I like last year’s (draft) class because it had guys for three years that produced.”

The traits, though, ease some of Huard’s concerns.

“He is an explosive, explosive dude,” Huard said. “… During the Senior Bowl, the dude was a monster. Just about everybody that was down there in Mobile when asked about, ‘Hey, who’s some of the stars of the Senior Bowl? Who really improved their stock? Who actually competed and put the pads on and made a difference from their standing going in to coming out?’ Keion White was on everyone’s list.”

White being clocked at 21 mph at his size is something Huard sees as particularly eye-opening.

“That’s translating your traits to legit speed, legit playing fast, legit dominating people on the field.”

Should the Seahawks look to draft White, though, they may want to trading down from their second first-round selection, which is No. 20 overall.

“Originally, I think out of the Senior Bowl, you saw him mocked in the top 15,” Huard said. “I think as time’s gone on, you’ve seen him (mocked) in the later first round. He is going to be one that I need to fall at the right spot. You know, when all of a sudden (draft experts like) Mel Kiper or Louis Riddick are like, ‘Yes, this is the right spot. Yes, this is where you take clay like that.’ You don’t sniff it at No. 5, you don’t sniff it in the top 10. This would be a late first and into the second round (pick).”

There’s no denying that White is a great fit for the Seahawks, though.

“If trade downs and the market falls your way, that is just a unique guy that fits your scheme, your 3-4,” Huard said. “Put him on that edge… I mean, that size is (like new Seahawks defensive lineman) Dre’mont Jones and then some, and that speed is pretty darn rare at that size.”

Listen to Huard’s full draft profile of White in the podcast below.

