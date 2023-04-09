Seahawks Draft: BYU QB Jaren Hall has Russell Wilson traits

The Seattle Seahawks have been seen as a team that could select one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft as they hold the No. 5 overall pick. But what about later options?

We’ve discussed Tennesee’s Hendon Hooker a few times on Seattle Sports, but there’s another QB prospect that former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus thinks has some intriguing traits, and that’s BYU’s Jaren Hall.

“I’m not gonna lie, I turned on the film and the only thing that scares me about him is that he went to BYU and the last quarterback to get drafted out of BYU was Zach Wilson, and he ain’t doing too hot in the league,” Bumpus said during Wednesday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports. “But I’m looking at this dude, he wears No. 3, the past two seasons he’s thrown for 5,754 yards, 51 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. I watched his game and it reminds me of a younger and more modern Russell Wilson.”

Wilson, of course, was the Seahawks’ starting quarterback for a decade after Seattle selected him in the third round out of Wisconsin in 2012. Wilson emerged as a star who led the Hawks to their first Super Bowl title in 2013, and he was a perennial Pro Bowler during his time in Seattle.

“Russell Wilson threw for a bit more in college and also ran for a bit more, but his style of play is the exact same,” Bumpus said. “This might be a guy that you pick up in the third or fourth round that can blossom into something. I’ve always liked (Fresno State quarterback) Jake Haener. I put (Hall) in that category – a bit more athletic and more creative. That’s what I thought, I thought creative playmaking when I watched this kid.”

The Indianapolis Colts, a QB-needy team, are working out Hall, and other NFL teams apparently are showing interest as well.

“The Colts working him out and then him having (all) 32 teams at his pro day lets you know that everyone thinks he can play,” Bumpus said.

