SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm WNBA Draft: Horston, local product Loville among 4 picks

Apr 10, 2023, 6:54 PM

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Jordan Horston pose for photos after Horston was drafted 9th overall by the Seattle Storm during the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 25: Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady Vols shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 21: Madi Williams #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts during their game against the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center on December 21, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 10: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu #32 of the South Florida Bulls goes to the basket as Destiny Thomas #33 and teammate Brittney Smith #32 of the UCF Knights defend in the first half of the the American Athletic Conference Womens Basketball Championship game at Dickies Arena on March 10, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 13: Guard Bendu Yeaney #23 of the Arizona Wildcats passes away from guard/forward Jade Loville #30 of the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Center on February 13, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats won 62-58. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Storm made four selections in Monday’s WNBA Draft as they prepare for their first season following the retirement of legendary point guard Sue Bird and departure of former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart in free agency to the New York Liberty.

With the ninth overall selection, the Storm took Tennessee’s Jordan Horston, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard.

Horston, a first-team All-SEC choice last season by the conference’s coaches, was second in scoring (15.6 points per game) for the Lady Vols and led the team in rebounds (7.1), assists (3.3), steals (1.6) and blocks (1.1) per game in 2022-23.

In the second round, Seattle used the 18th overall pick on Madi Williams, a 5-11 small forward from Oklahoma, and took 6-4 South Florida power forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu at 22nd overall.

Williams averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior last season to earn her second straight unanimous All-Big 12 first team selection.

Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 16.5 points while adding 12.3 rebounds per game as a senior for the Bulls in 2022-23.

In the third and final round of the draft, the Seattle Storm picked 5-11 Arizona point guard Jade Loville at No. 33 overall. Loville, a local product from Skyline High School in Sammamish, made the 2022 All-Pac 12 team after averaging 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game for the Wildcats.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft was made by the Indiana Fever, who selected South Carolina star Aliyah Boston.

The 2023 Seattle Storm season will begin on May 20 at Climate Pledge Arena against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

