Seahawks GM John Schneider talks latest Jalen Carter news

One of the top prospects in this year’s draft who some have tied to the Seattle Seahawks has certainly had an eventful offseason, to say the least.

Georgia All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter is considered one of the top talents in his draft class, but he’s been in headlines for the wrong reasons over the last few months.

He entered a no contest plea to charges drag racing and reckless driving in an incident that resulted in the death of a teammate and team staffer. And after not working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, Carter was unable to finish a workout at his pro day due to cramping and heavy breathing after showing up nearly 10 pounds heavier than he’d weighed a few weeks prior.

Carter is back in headlines this week, but for a very different reason. Carter is represented by powerhouse NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, who told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Carter will not be doing private workouts for teams picking outside the top 10.

“I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,” Rosenhaus reportedly told Schefter. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent.”

During his weekly interview with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked by Bob Stelton about Carter and Rosenhaus’ decision.

“For an agent to come out and say, ‘We’re not speaking to anybody who’s not in the top 10,’ I don’t recall hearing that before,” Stelton said. “Is that a unique position to take, especially for a guy who you look at and say, you should be rebuilding your image right now and there may be a team that wants to trade up into the top 10 to perhaps grab you, so it’d behoov you to speak to anybody, wouldn’t it?”

Replied Schneider, “You would think.”

Here’s what else Schneider had to say about it:

“Agents are gonna advise their clients how they deem fit. Obviously, I’m sure a lot of people want to spend time with Jalen. There’s only so much time you have with these guys. There’s only a couple of weeks post-combine before the draft to be flying around the country. It takes a ton of time to set up all these visits and everything, even just our (top) 30 visits we have … It’s a process. I’m sure Drew had a reason and Jalen had a reason for cutting it off at a certain point. That’s their prerogative. I really don’t have an opinion one way or the other on that.”

