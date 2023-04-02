Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Morris, Chú lead Seattle Sounders to 2-1 victory over Galaxy

Apr 1, 2023, 8:47 PM
Sounders Jordan Morris...
Sounders forward Jordan Morris breaks for an attacking run against Sporting Kansas City on March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
(AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
BY
AP staff

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Morris scored his league-leading eighth goal of the season, Léo Chú added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday night.

Morris found the net — with assists from Chú and Nicolás Lodeiro — in the 21st minute to put the Sounders (4-1-1) on top. Chú took a pass from Lodeiro and scored in the 35th minute to give Seattle a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Galaxy (0-2-3) got on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute when Jalen Neal, a 19-year-old defender, scored unassisted for his first career goal.

The Galaxy outshot Seattle 28-9 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Stefan Frei finished with seven saves for the Sounders. Jonathan Klinsmann saved one shot for LA.

Seattle is 6-0-4 in its last 10 matches with LA and becomes the first team to go unbeaten in 10 straight against the Galaxy. The Sounders have back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 10-match winless streak at Sporting KC last week.

LA came into the match with a 4-0-4 record in its last eight at home.

Morris, who became the third player in league history to score four goals on the road, has scored eight times through six matches. The Galaxy’s Landon Donovan had a record eight goals through five matches in 2007.

Seattle returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Jordan Morris makes history with 4 goals in Sounders’ win over KC

Seattle Sounders FC

Sounders Jordan Morris...
The Associated Press

Jordan Morris makes history with 4 goals in Sounders’ win over KC

Jordan Morris became the first Sounders player to score four goals in a match and Seattle snapped a five-match losing streak on the road with a 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
8 days ago
Sounders...
The Associated Press

West favorites LAFC and Seattle Sounders play to 0-0 stalemate

Two of the favorites in the Wes relied on their goalkeepers as Sounders' Stefan Frei and LAFC’s John McCarthy posted shutouts in a 0-0 draw.
15 days ago
Sounders...
The Associated Press

Cincinnati holds on for 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders

Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 63rd minute and Roman Celentano made it stand as FC Cincinnati blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0.
22 days ago
Sounders...
The Associated Press

Morris, Frei propel Seattle Sounders to 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake

Jordan Morris scored his third goal of the season and Stefan Frei posted his second shutout as the Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0.
29 days ago
Sounders Roldan Morris...
The Associated Press

Jordan Morris scores twice as Sounders topple Rapids 4-0

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan scored three combined goals on headers and the Seattle Sounders overwhelmed the Colorado Rapids 4-0 in the MLS season opener for both teams.
1 month ago
Sounders Bruce Lee...
Brent Stecker

Sounders unveil new special jerseys that honor Bruce Lee

The Sounders revealed "The Bruce Lee Kit" on Wednesday, which is centered around a black, red and yellow jersey that features several nods to the movie and martial arts star.
2 months ago
Morris, Chú lead Seattle Sounders to 2-1 victory over Galaxy