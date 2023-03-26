Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Jordan Morris makes history with 4 goals in Sounders’ win over KC

Mar 25, 2023, 10:45 PM
Sounders Jordan Morris...
Sounders forward Jordan Morris breaks for an attacking run against Sporting Kansas City on March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
(AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
BY
AP staff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jordan Morris became the first Sounders player to score four goals in a match and Seattle snapped a five-match losing streak on the road with a 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Sounders 4, Sporting KC 1: Summary

Morris is just the third player in MLS history to score four goals in an away match. Morris is the first to accomplish the feat since Clint Mathis scored five times for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in a 2000 match in Dallas.

Morris, who leads the league with seven goals this season, took a pass from Léo Chú and scored in the 23rd minute after William Agada staked Sporting KC (0-3-2) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the fifth minute.

Morris gave Seattle (3-1-1) the lead in the 54th minute, scoring with assists from Chú and João Paulo. He polished off a hat trick when he took a pass from Nicolás Lodeiro and scored in the 69th minute. Chú picked up his third assist and Albert Rusnák his first on Morris’ final netter of the night — in the 77th minute.

Seattle outshot Sporting KC 13-7 with a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Stefan Frei finished with two saves for the Sounders who had a 0-9-1 record in its previous 10 road matches. John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting KC, which entered play with a 5-2-0 record against Seattle since the start of the 2019 season.

Seattle stays on the road to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

