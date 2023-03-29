One of the biggest question marks in the upcoming NFL Draft is someone who many think could land with the Seahawks, who have the No. 5 pick in this draft.

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn

That would be Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is seen as one of the two or three best defenders in this year’s draft class. He’s also someone some analysts think is the best player in this class.

But Carter is far from a lock to be the first defender taken next month. That’s not only because Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson is a great prospect in his own right, but because Carter has a lot of questions that need answering.

There were some reports that the talented defensive lineman had character concerns and maturity issues during his time at Georgia, and he also was involved in a drag racing incident a few months back that resulted in a teammate and a Georgia staffer dying. Carter pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing charges – both misdemeanors – and was sentenced to a fine, community service and probation.

The Seahawks need defensive line help, especially on the interior of the line, so taking Carter at No. 5 would make a lot of sense. But with all the red flags, is it a risk the Seahawks should take?

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy and shared his take on Carter.

“I absolutely would make the move, but everything else has to check out,” Brooks said when asked about the Seahawks selecting Carter. “So it has to check out in terms of like the background, the character and those things.”

For Brooks, Carter’s standing goes beyond just the drag racing incident.

“It has to go how was he as a teammate? How was his football character? How was any other stuff that he was involved in?” he said. “And do you feel like in Seattle, you have the right environment for him to flourish?”

If the Seahawks feel like Carter is worth taking at No. 5, Brooks thinks it’s a move that could be great for both parties.

“When you look at what the talent is between the lines, it’s everything that the Seattle Seahawks have been looking for. A dominant interior player, outstanding athlete, great instincts, awareness and disruptive potential,” Brooks said. “If he’s available, and all the other things check out, it’s the perfect situation for him. Because you’ve gotta remember, the Pacific Northwest is a long way away from the southeast. You can put him up there, tuck him away, have him around the right people and allow him to play and do what he does well, it can be really, really mutually beneficial.”

Rost: 3 biggest questions Seahawks face to complete their roster

Follow @TheBGustafson