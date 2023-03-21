‘It’s home’: Jarran Reed talks returning to Seahawks, Bobby Wagner, more

The Seahawks made an early offseason splash by giving defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones a three-year contract on the first day of free agency. A day later, they signed another D-lineman, this one a familiar face in the Pacific Northwest.

That would be Jarran Reed, who spent the first five years of his career in Seattle after the Seahawks made him a second-round pick in 2016.

Reed recorded 22 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and 58 QB hits in five years with the Hawks, including 10.5 sacks in 2018, but for the last two years he’s been with Kansas City (2021) and Green Bay (2022). Now, he’s back with his original team on a reported two-year contract.

So why did Reed, 30, return to the Seahawks? He discussed that and more with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Tuesday.

“Like I was telling everybody, it’s home,” he said. “I was drafted to Seattle, I played five years there and it was where I wanted to be. I was gone for a minute, but I’m back and it feels right. If we were to win anything, there’s no better place to do it than the place you started out at.”

Reed later added, “The atmosphere, the setting, it speaks for itself. You can’t duplicate that anywhere, so I was ready to get back into it and I’m excited. I’m very excited.”

Reed said playing with Kansas City and Green Bay under different coaches and alongside new teammates helped him become a “better all-around player.”

“And now that I get to bring it back to Seattle. I plan on showcasing that,” he said.

When Reed left the Seahawks, he had been playing in a 4-3 defensive scheme. Now, he will be in Seattle’s 3-4 scheme, which the Hawks switched to last year.

“I think it’s a good changeup,” he said.

According to Reed, the scheme has some similarities to what he ran in Green Bay last season. And regardless of what scheme the Seahawks run, Reed thinks he can be a major contributor.

“I think I fit in it perfect … I feel like I can play anything.”

When Reed was in Seattle, he played alongside veterans like Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. Now, he returns as one of the older players on that side of the ball.

Reed said he has no problem taking a leadership role with the Seahawks.

“I think I can definitely bring something because it’s a younger group, it’s a younger space with younger guys, and I can definitely bring that experience. I’m not gonna come in and try and step on anybody’s toes or anything like that,” he said. “… I’m gonna come in and try and lead by example. I’m not gonna try and do too much talking, I’m gonna try and make sure everybody’s doing the right thing and are in the right place.”

Speaking of Wagner, the 32-year-old nine-time All-Pro is a free agent, and the Seahawks have made it no secret they’ve talked about a reunion. Reed is all for his old teammate coming back to Seattle this offseason, too.

“Of course. I mean, that’s a future Hall of Famer we’re talking about,” Reed said. “Who wouldn’t love to have him back in Seattle? That would be great. And hopefully he’ll want to come back, too.”

