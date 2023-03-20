K.J. Wright: Seahawks’ offseason a B-minus — and they need Bobby

The Seahawks have already made a number of moves this offseason, whether it’s retaining their players or bringing in new ones in the first week of NFL free agency.

Seattle appears set at quarterback after locking up Pro Bowler Geno Smith and re-signing his 2022 backup, Drew Lock. The Hawks have also made progress toward shoring up their defense, adding defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, linebacker Devin Bush and safety Julian Love. And they may have their new center in Evan Brown.

Are they in good shape considering all those moves?

“I’m gonna give them a B-minus,” former Seahawks Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright said Monday when he joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “We’re missing a linebacker and a right guard, and we’re still missing a third receiver.”

That last spot plays into one big concern Wright has with the Seahawks’ offense.

“I mean, there are so many guys to add to this to this puzzle. I need Geno to have more weapons,” he said. “I need for Geno to have a a guy that can isolate against linebackers, isolate against that nickel (cornerback) and make plays on those third downs.”

But if there’s one thing Wright is most concentrated on, it’s his old position, and specifically the guy he played alongside for the majority of his career with Seattle.

“I need a linebacker. In particular, I need Bobby to come back,” he said.

“Bobby” would be Bobby Wagner, the eight-time All-Pro who is a free agent after being released by the Los Angeles Rams despite registering a career-high six sacks in 2022.

The Seahawks have at least talked this offseason to the 32-year-old Wagner, who serves as his own agent. Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed that earlier this month on his weekly 4 p.m. Thursday show with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

Wright hopes those talks lead to Wagner, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Seattle, reuniting with the Seahawks after just one season away.

“I need the walking Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner to come back to the Seahawks,” Wright said. “He is still playing at a very high level – over 130 tackles last year, (six) sacks, interceptions. The fan base wants it, his teammates want it. It only makes sense to sign him back to let him finish his career as a Seattle Seahawk. So you bring him back here, help with this run defense, help groom and develop these guys. I mean, it only make sense to me.”

You can listen to Monday’s full Brock and Salk conversation with Wright in the podcast below.

