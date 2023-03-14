Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Reports: Seahawks make splash in free agency with DT Dre’Mont Jones

Mar 13, 2023, 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm
Broncos DT Dre'Mont Jones reacts during a game against the Raiders on Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Seahawks reportedly have the first piece in their quest to rebuild their defensive line.

Seahawks Free Agency: Cody Barton reportedly to Commanders

Dre’Mont Jones, a standout defensive tackle who has spent his entire four-year NFL career to this point with the Denver Broncos, is coming to Seattle on a multi-year deal, per reports by multiple NFL insiders.

Jordan Schultz of The Score tweeted Monday night that the 26-year-old Jones is joining the Seahawks on a three-year, $51 million contract.

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began Monday morning, which allows teams to negotiate but not officially sign free agents before the new league year officially starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Jones is a rare splash on Day 1 for Seattle.

Jones has been a consistent performer throughout his career, with 22 sacks, 133 combined tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 38 quarterback hits to his credit. In 2022, he had a career-high 47 combined tackles, tied career-highs with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss, made 10 QB hits and forced a fumble.

The Broncos selected Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson shared a tweet with a quote attributed to Jones on his choice to join the Seahawks:

Jones also tweeted himself essentially confirming the news.

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus, who co-hosts Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, identified Jones as a potential offseason fit for the Seahawks in January. Of note, Bumpus pointed to the fact that Jones was sixth in the league with a 15.9% pass rush win rate.

According to Warren Sharp, an NFL reporter who specializes in analytics, Jones’ contract would be the biggest the Seahawks have given to an outside free agent since wide receiver Sidney Rice in 2011.

We will have much more on the Seahawks’ reported addition of Jones here on SeattleSports.com and on Seattle Sports’ radio shows throughout the week.

